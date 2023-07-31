Offender gloats to police about punch on supermarket worker

A Whangārei Pak‘nSave worker was punched in the jaw by an angry customer after his attempt to buy alcohol was refused. (File photo)

A man who punched a supermarket worker in the face with such force it broke and chipped teeth told police he was “proud” of the assault.

Dre Haddon, a 23-year-old from Taranaki, was at the Pak‘nSave supermarket in Whangārei on New Year’s Day last year with a friend.

The summary of facts said Haddon tried to buy alcohol at the store but was refused service, and he started to behave aggressively towards staff.

Haddon then punched a male worker in the jaw with a closed fist, the force of which knocked him to the floor.

The defendant left the store, but when police located him and took him into custody, he again became abusive.

He spat in the direction of a female constable, with the spittle hitting her left arm.

When Haddon later spoke to police about the assault, the defendant said he was “he was proud he took the victim to the ground with one hit”.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Dre Haddon will reappear in court for sentencing in September. (File photo)

The blow broke a top molar in the victim’s mouth in two, half of which was pushed into his gum. Another tooth was also chipped.

The victim had to go to hospital to have the embedded tooth surgically removed and required strong pain medication as part of his treatment.

On Thursday, Haddon appeared in the New Plymouth District Court where he pleaded guilty to the assault.

An application for bail was advanced by defence lawyer Nina Laird on Haddon’s behalf, which was opposed by police.

Judge Gregory Hikaka declined the bid and remanded Haddon in custody ahead of his sentencing date on September 8.