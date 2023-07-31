New dawn begins for Alzheimers Taranaki after building dream realised

Almost 50 people shared experiences of having dementia or caring for someone with it, as part of research for Alzheimers NZ.

A dream to provide a safe place for whānau affected by dementia has been realised in Taranaki.

A brand-new purpose-built facility for Alzheimers Taranaki, on Manakohi St in New Plymouth, was now fully operational.

Along with reception, office and meeting spaces, there is a large room to host their day programmes, the first of which took place last Tuesday.

Alzheimers Taranaki manager Helen Frank said the occasion was marked with a special pōwhiri and the feedback from clients about the new premises was nothing but positive.

With its own kitchen, covered deck and low maintenance garden, the facility had also been built with accessibility in mind, for those using wheelchairs or other walking aides.

Frank said, in the past, the service paid to hire venues, which represented an extra cost and some limitations in terms of securing availability at times.

“Now we don’t have to worry about it. It’s amazing. We own the space, it’s ours,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Alzheimers Taranaki now owns and operates its own space after a mammoth fundraising effort. From left, manager Helen Frank, and day programme coordinator Muffy Whitmore.

The goal to set up what was now effectively a one-stop shop in terms of service provision had been years in the making, and for the most part fuelled by the charity’s own fundraising efforts.

About $500,000 was raised through three auctions, bolstered by a bequest from a former board member and other community fundraising initiatives.

It followed a kick-start grant from the Toi Foundation of $267,000.

“It’s really been a community effort,” Frank said.

She also credited the efforts of A1 homes in terms of the construction.

“We had a wish list when we started, and we’ve pretty much achieved it all.”

Along with the new base, Alzheimers Taranaki had been gifted the taonga of a te reo name – Tautāwhi – which means to support and nurture people in their journey.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff In June last year, the building was just a shell. From left, A1owner Dan Jensen, Alzheimers Taranaki manager Helen Frank and board member Maree Schumacher.

Chuffed to have helped get the new build over the line, Frank, who has been in her job for four years, said the result was also a community asset.

“It means we can do more, and hopefully grow more for the times.”

Day programme coordinator Muffy Whitmore said the difference of all staff being on site was already being felt, as it allowed them to offer an immediate, wrap-around support for people who were struggling to cope.

She said it also represented opportunities to develop new ways of working for the benefit of their clients.

About two in three Kiwis were touched by dementia in some way, with Alzheimer’s disease the most common form.

By 2030, it is expected more than 102,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease in New Zealand.