Goal of new Toi Māori exhibition represents more than art on the walls

A new exhibition of Toi MÄori work at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery marks the first show curated by Taarati Taiaroa in her role as assistant contemporary MÄori art curator.

Enhancing the footprint of Taranaki Māori artists within the region’s most prestigious art gallery is part of the wider vision behind a new exhibition.

Saturday marks the beginning of Govett-Brewster Art Gallery’s latest show, Te Hau Whakatonu: A Series of Never-Ending Beginnings.

The exhibition showcases five decades of contemporary Māori art held in the gallery’s permanent collection.

It will also include two newly commissioned pieces from artists Ngahina Hohaia and George Watson, and Brett Graham’s 2020 work, Cease Tide of Wrong Doing, which the gallery is hoping to acquire following a fundraising campaign.

It is the first show Taarati Taiaroa (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Apa), the gallery’s assistant curator of contemporary Māori art, had overseen.

One of the first tasks Taiaroa took on when she started the job last October was to do a stocktake of the gallery’s Māori collection.

Of the 900 or so permanent works, created by 260 different artists, only 22 were Māori.

Taiaroa reflects on a hectic few months ahead of opening weekend of Te Hau Whakatonu: A Series of Never-Ending Beginnings.

Of that figure, only four had whakapapa ties to Taranaki Maunga.

As a result of this discovery, and through conversations she had developing the exhibition, increasing the presence and voices of Taranaki uri in the gallery became a key goal of Taiaroa’s mahi.

This went beyond just artistic contributions, as it was important for the views and aspirations of mana whenua to be reflected in the gallery space as well, she said.

Taiaroa, a sculptor and a fine arts graduate who holds a Masters degree in the discipline, said her research background had been influential in shaping the idea behind the exhibition.

While some of the pieces in the new show had been displayed at the gallery before, the works had never been shown together as a collective body.

Taiaroa said the “simple act” of bringing them together created a sense of whakawhānaungatanga between the artists and their works, along with establishing a whakapapa for the collection itself.

Taranaki artist Darcy Nicholas will give a talk on opening day of Te Hau Whakatonu: A Series of Never-Ending Beginnings, which begins in New Plymouth on August 5.

She credited the support of Te Whiringa Toi, the gallery’s Māori leadership group, in making the exhibition possible.

Te Whiringa Toi chairperson Wharehoka Wano said the exhibition and the kōrero associated with it, were “important steps in growing our tribal presence and voice in the gallery and in the wider community.”

The last few months have been hectic ones for Taiaroa ahead of opening weekend, which artists and their whānau from across the country were expected to attend.

A series of special events are planned on Saturday and Sunday, including artist talks and a whānau art making session.

The exhibition runs until February 11 next year.

In November, some works in the initial display will be swapped out, and replaced with others.

All up, 46 of the 65 Toi Māori art works from the gallery’s collection will be shown.