Taranaki polytech could lose 8% of staff if restructure gets green light

About 18 jobs could go at Witt Te Pūkenga, which is about 8% of its total workforce. (File photo)

Taranaki’s only state-funded tertiary provider could lose 8% of its staff if the nationwide restructuring proposed by the country’s mega polytech goes ahead unchanged.

In June, Te Pūkenga presented its restructuring plan to its 10,000-strong workforce, which are employed across its network of 24 polytechs and training organisations.

It sought feedback on the shake-up, which would impact a total of 950 jobs.

Since news of the restructuring, the number of Witt Te Pūkenga staff affected by the possible changes had remained unknown, until now.

In its Official Information Act response to questions asked about Witt by the Taranaki Daily News, it said 18 jobs were possibly going to be cut at the region’s polytech, which is about 8% of the total 215 headcount figure provided by Te Pūkenga.

TE PUKENGA/Supplied Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder said a final decision on the new structure of the organisation would come later this year. (File photo)

The OIA response, signed off by chief executive Peter Winder, also said 175 roles at Witt were proposed to undergo “minor change”, or were fixed term.

He said there was a proposal to create 556 new national and regional roles, some of which would not be tied to an individual location, but could be based in Taranaki.

About 4000 students attend Witt, including international students.

In a previous statement, Witt Te Pūkenga executive directors Olivia Hall and Mark Oldershaw acknowledged how the restructuring proposal had been “challenging” for staff.

Consultation on the restructuring plans officially ended in late July.

Winder said a final determination regarding the organisational structure of Te Pūkenga was expected later in the year.