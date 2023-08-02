Taranaki ditches Tesla 'dead spot' tag after arrival of charging stations

Three new Tesla Supercharge stations in New Plymouth are going to result in more people visiting the region, says Justin Smith, who has owned his long-range model since 2021.

The footprint of electric car giant Tesla is getting bigger in Taranaki, allowing the region to shake off the tag of being a “dead spot” for drivers of the distinctive brand.

Novotel Ngāmotu now hosts three new Tesla V3 Supercharge stations on site, and it’s a development being celebrated by owners of the electric vehicle, like Justin Smith.

“We desperately needed Tesla Superchargers in the region.”

After buying his long-range Tesla in 2021, Smith has strongly advocated for the need for charging stations, and previously hoped the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) would come to the party to help.

Tesla had made previous offers to council to pay for the installation of charging stations at sites in the central city, but this never eventuated.

One of the issues had been that council would have to give up existing car parks it gained revenue from as part of the deal, without receiving any direct financial benefit from Tesla in terms of the cash it made from the charging stations.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Getting a full charge for his Tesla costs Justin Smith a fraction of the cost of what people are paying at the petrol pump.

However, Smith said NPDC had since approved a framework paving the way for investment in electric vehicle infrastructure in the city.

The Superchargers have a maximum charging rate of 250 kilowatts and can add a 275 kilometre driving range in 15 minutes for a fraction of the price people are currently paying for petrol at the pumps.

For example, during a recent trip home to New Plymouth from Mangaweka, which is about 250kms away, it cost Smith $42 to fully charge his Tesla.

The stations had been operational at Novotel Ngāmotu since Saturday, and had already attracted a steady stream of customers.

Smith said news of the charging spots was spreading quickly to Tesla drivers across the country too.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Novotel Ngāmotu is now hosting three Tesla V3 Supercharger stations, and they are already attracting a steady stream of customers.

“A lot of people will definitely be heading this way now because they know it’s no longer a dead spot.”

Across New Zealand, there were close to 15,000 Tesla vehicles registered, and Smith believed about 200 were owned by people living in Taranaki.

Adrian Taylor, chair of Ngāmotu Hotels, said the business was proud to host the charging stations, which benefited the community, as well as being a drawcard for visitors to the region.

“We have seen an increase in our guests driving Tesla EVs, and we are seeing more generally around Taranaki,” he said in a statement.

Brylee Flutey, Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga general manager destination, said the new Superchargers provided a vital link in keeping the region connected, as well as supporting its aims to create a low-emissions based visitor infrastructure.