Ruling pending for Taranaki doctor accused of professional misconduct

Dr Peter Canaday faced the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal in April over allegations of professional misconduct. (File photo)

A ruling regarding whether a Taranaki doctor is guilty of professional misconduct or not is unlikely to be released until later this month at the earliest.

In April, following a five-day hearing before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, the evidence in the case against Dr Peter Canaday wrapped up, kick-starting deliberations by the panel members.

Canaday, who worked for a time as a radiologist for Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, was accused of making inaccurate and misleading comments about Covid-19 and the public health response.

The charge was laid against Canaday by the New Zealand Medical Council’s Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) after it received two complaints about statements the now retired doctor made during a radio interview and two online presentations in 2021.

ELLA BATES-HERMANS/Stuff Dr Canaday’s public comments about Covid-19 and the official health response drew complaints from two members of the public. (File image)

While Canaday didn’t dispute making the comments, he told the tribunal during his evidence that he was acting in the role of public speaker, not as a doctor, arguing he had an ability to speak freely, under the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

But the PCC countered that defence in its case, alleging that Canaday had been practising medicine at the time he gave the talks, as the advice he was giving was in his capacity as a doctor, which was the reason he had been invited to speak in the first place.

It said freedom of speech in that instance was constrained to a degree by his obligations as a medical professional.

If found guilty of professional misconduct, Canaday could face a range of penalties.

A tribunal spokesperson said the earliest the decision would be made publicly available was late August.