'Disgusted': Struggling mum's shock at funding levels for high needs daughter

A high needs Taranaki woman once in the care of Idea Services has come to the attention of the police and courts in recent times. (File photo)

The mother of a Taranaki woman with high health needs who has languished in prison for two months is shocked at the amount of cash a government funded provider was getting to care for her daughter, as she and her husband struggled to manage her at home.

The case of Tina Couchman has made its way through the New Plymouth District Court since she was charged with assaulting her father twice, leaving him with concussion.

In May, Judge Tony Greig said he had no choice but to remand Tina, who has an intellectual disability and borderline personality disorder, to prison as she had nowhere else to go.

The court heard how she had been a client of Idea Services since she was in her mid-teens before she was exited from the service, despite there being no other care provider in the wings to take over.

On Tuesday, the matter was back in court, with Tina’s lawyer Josie Mooney sharing more information about her plight.

Mooney said Idea Services, the country’s largest provider of services for people with disabilities and their whānau which received $315 million in government funding last year, had previously been paid to provide 102.5 hours a week of support to Tina, which “would have been ideal but never happened”.

This worked out to be about 14 hours a day.

Stuff Since Tina Couchman has been a teenager she had been a client of Idea Services but it had since discharged her. (File photo)

Mooney said at the time of the offending, Couchman had been living with her parents and did not appear to be benefiting from the “huge” amounts of funded support.

It was understood Couchman had made previous, repeated threats to harm her parents.

Mooney said throughout 2022 and this year, police were called to the New Plymouth home of Tina’s parents to respond to incidents about her behaviour, prior to her arrest.

In a response to questions, a media spokesperson for IHC New Zealand said Tina had received the support she was funded to get through its service arm, Idea Services, up until May 15 this year.

“Some of that time was in one of our homes and some of that time was with her family.”

The spokesperson said local services were responsible for managing placements, but could not provide any other comment due to privacy reasons.

Tina’s mother Wendy Couchman said she loved her daughter, but it had been very stressful for her and husband Stephen during the time she stayed with them.

She said Tina’s behaviour was “dangerous” at times, describing a series of volatile and impulsive actions they felt they were left on their own to deal with.

123rf Despite making it clear he didn’t want to send Tina Couchman to prison on remand, Judge Tony Greig said he had no other choice. (File photo)

Wendy said she knew her daughter had assaulted Idea Services staff in the past and was, at times, very difficult to deal with, but had been shocked to hear about the exact amount of hours the service was funded in order to help Tina, while she and her husband struggled to cope alone.

”I was really disgusted when I heard that,” she said after Tuesday’s court hearing.

”It sounds like the funding wasn’t being used as it should have been.”

Wendy said she hoped Tina would be able to get the help and supervision she needed now, after an interim solution was found, allowing her to be released from prison.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Mooney told Judge Gregory Hikaka a bed was available for her client in the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre in Hamilton, where she would undergo further assessment, giving time for an alternative community placement to be found.

The case will be back in court on August 17, for a final outcome to be determined under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act.

Earlier this year, Whaikaha – the Ministry of Disabled People – launched a review of Idea Services’ complaints process, and its response to it, after a complaint was made about a female client living under its care being a victim of severe neglect.