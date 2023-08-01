Overdoses on 'wazz' drug put pressure on Taranaki ED

Police issue a warning after becoming aware a number of people are overdosing on a class B drug in Taranaki. (File photo)

A “number” of overdoses from a drug commonly known as wazz are overwhelming the Emergency Department in Taranaki.

Taranaki police have become aware of more and more people overdosing on what is suspected to be the class B controlled drug GHB, GBL or 1,4-BD.

In a statement on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said the overdoses had resulted in admissions to Taranaki Base Hospital and placed “undue pressure on the public health system”.

Taranaki health authorities advised that anyone that consumed the drug and noticed symptoms such as a loss of consciousness, seizures, increased heart rate, high blood pressure or strange-feeling muscles, should present to the emergency department immediately.

While the New Zealand drug early warning system High Alert said not consuming the drug was safest, there were some things people could do to reduce the risk associated with taking the drugs.

High Alert said a smaller dose would pose less risk, and many people should avoid consuming alcohol or other depressants such as ketamine after taking the drug.

They also warned the drugs would have different effects, potency levels, and onset times for different people, which was why it was easy to overdose.

Possession of a class B drug was an offence, and drug offending could be reported by calling 105.