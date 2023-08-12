Unsung effort: How one artist put aside his own aspirations to realise the dreams of another

Evan Webb, a key figure of the Len Lye Foundation, photographed with one of the artist's sculptures named Grass. (File photo)

Evan Webb was a humble, hardworking man – a loving husband and father-of-three.

He was also an unsung hero of the New Zealand arts scene, dedicating 35 years of his life to keeping the legacy of another artist alive and, in doing so, give New Plymouth some of its most dynamic structures.

For those who loved or knew Webb, who died in May at the age of 70, his contribution to the body of work originally formulated by kinetic sculptor and experimental filmmaker Len Lye was nothing short of immense.

Without Webb’s tireless efforts, even after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, there would not have been nearly the same amount of works available to be shown at the famed Len Lye Gallery in New Plymouth for starters.

And the city might have never been blessed with the now-iconic Wind Wand as a permanent fixture along its Coastal Walkway.

But his achievements came from humble beginnings.

Born in Marton, and raised in Waitara, Webb started his working life as a primary school teacher in Taranaki, before leaving the province for Christchurch where he studied fine arts.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The now-iconic Wind Wand on New Plymouth’s Coastal Walkway is one of the works Evan Webb deserves credit for putting on the map. (File photo)

A talented kinetic sculptor in his own right, Webb had shown his work in national exhibitions, before getting a call out of the blue from New Plymouth engineer John Matthews in 1987.

Matthews, a keen art collector and a past collaborator of Lye, was looking for someone to help him realise the vision of the foundation set up in the Christchurch-born artist’s name following his death in 1980.

While Lye had been based in New York since the 1920s, through his association with Matthews and Aotearoa-based artists, he decided to gift his large collection of work for the benefit of the New Zealand public.

Webb said yes to Matthews’ offer to get involved, which was the beginning of more than three decades of devotion to turn Lye’s complex and challenging ideas into workable realities.

His widow, Professor Margreet Vissers said her husband’s unique skill set to do the job was “irreplaceable”.

“They could fill that gallery ten times over in terms of showing the works (Webb developed).”

Supplied Professor Margreet Vissers and husband Evan Webb, photographed during a trip to Paris.

It was Webb’s job, with some assistance, to take the drawings and intent of the designs and develop them into functioning pieces of art.

“There’s a whole raft of them that have all been developed based on what’s held in the archives, from Len Lye’s drawings and notes,” she said.

It was of utmost importance to Webb for the works to stay true to what Lye intended them to be.

Vissers said her husband left many of his own artistic ambitions at the door when he took on the role at the foundation, sidelining his own career aspirations to realise those of a long-dead artist.

“He didn’t do that begrudgingly. He loved the work, he loved the challenge, he loved all of it.”

Due to Webb’s academic background, he was able to research what the best materials would be to achieve the right outcome.

Supplied/Stuff Evan Webb at Museum Tinguely in Basel, Switzerland, in 2019, for a showing of Len Lye’s work. (File photo)

But Vissers believed Webb’s superpower to achieve this was his own artistic sensibilities.

The upcoming exhibition of the work Storm on August 26 at the Len Lye Centre was a “perfect example” of this, she said.

“You get the sense of a storm coming a long way off. It will speak to people in Taranaki. The sound is just phenomenal.”

She said Webb was able to see it fully operational before he died, and she will be there on opening day, with two of their daughters, to witness the first time it would be shown in public.

Storm is compromised of three of Lye’s kinetic sculptures; Storm King, Thunder Sheet and Lightning Bolts.

The occasion will also have its own soundtrack via an original music composition titled Weather Assemblage, penned by Noel Meek – who is also Vissers’ son-in-law.

Despite having lived in Christchurch for many years, Vissers said it had been “very important” to her and Webb that they were from Taranaki.

LEN LYE FOUNDATION COLLECTION Kinetic artist Len Lye with his work Storm King.

She also grew up in Waitara, but only met Webb when they attended the same university.

“For us, it’s been an absolute joy that the Len Lye Centre is based in New Plymouth, because that feels like home to us. When you grow up under that mountain, there’s no pull like it.”

Len Lye Foundation chairperson Susan Hughes KC described Webb’s contribution as “immense” and by way of an ongoing tribute to him, the trust will launch an annual accolade in his name.

Called the Evan Webb Award, a cash prize of $1500 will be given to the researcher who submits the best, original contribution to the ongoing body of knowledge related to Lye.

Hughes admitted it wouldn’t be easy to fill Webb’s shoes, but prior to his death he had worked alongside his “apprentice”, watch and clockmaker Bruce Aitken, who helped to get Storm ready to exhibit.

She was quietly confident the work would “blow people out of the water”.

“That’s the magic of some of this stuff, just the sensory overload it creates.”

More information about events organised to celebrate the opening weekend of Storm can be found at www.govettbrewster.com.