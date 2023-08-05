Anticipation builds, some anxiety lingers, over central New Plymouth social housing scheme

Construction of the Soho Group Ltd/Kāinga Ora social housing project in New Plymouth continues, with a likely completion date of mid-2024.

Residents right near an ambitious social housing build in New Plymouth are happy to take a wait-and-see approach regarding the success of the project, but can foretell at least one major gripe already – the pressure on parking.

Construction of the 44-unit social housing build on the corner of Leach and Cameron streets, which is a joint initiative between Auckland-based Soho Group Limited and Kāinga Ora, is well under way, with tenants expected to move in from the middle of 2024.

The three-storey complex will provide a mix of one and two bedroom units, which could see the population of the area grow by about 90-130 people, depending on the make-up of families placed there.

However, only about 20 car parks are included on the site.

Harvey Richards, who lives right next door to the development, said a lack of parking to accommodate all the units would put pressure on the free spaces up and down the street he’d called home for five years.

The potential overflow of tenants’ cars, or those of their visitors, coupled with the central city workers who already nab many of the spots first thing in the morning until they clock off at night, was an obvious concern for Richards.

Soho Group A design of what the final product will look like, which will add 44 units to New Plymouth’s social housing stock. (File image)

“What’s that going to be like?”

While the type of tenants who could move into the place was something Richards had thought about, he believed the project was a good one for the community and supported it.

Another nearby resident said she had some ongoing anxiety about the build and what it would mean in reality once it was fully operational.

She had experienced “ups and downs” about the project since it was first announced, including giving thought to moving out of the area.

However, she wasn’t going to make any rash decisions about it, and would wait to see what happened.

Planned social housing builds have faced opposition from some quarters, including developments pitched in Hastings, Christchurch and Palmerston North.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Graeme Broderick, who is the Kāinga Ora regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū. (File photo)

Last month, a fire – later deemed to be suspicious – gutted a site in East Tamaki, Auckland, which was destined to become a 48-home complex managed by Kāinga Ora.

Graeme Broderick, regional director of Kāinga Ora for the Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū areas, said the Leach St development would provide homes to those in urgent need of housing in New Plymouth.

There are 390 people currently registered as waiting for a place to live in the city, and Broderick said those whānau assessed as having the highest priority for homes of the size offered at the Leach St complex would be placed there.

He said the site was an “ideal location” in terms of its centrality and proximity to services, but it would also offer a community space and children’s play area for others to enjoy.

A Ministry of Housing and Urban Development spokesperson said there was no requirement of builds like the Soho development to have assigned spots for emergency placements.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) recently agreed it played a role in addressing the housing crisis, and approved up to $200,000 to implement a strategy designed to achieve that goal.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes backs social housing projects like the Soho/Kāinga Ora build as a means address the city’s urgent housing need. (File photo)

Councillor Bali Haque saw the council’s primary role as forging partnerships between private developers, iwi, philanthropic trusts and central government.

He expected projects like the Soho/Kāinga build, which he said had been “developed very thoughtfully”, would bring positive outcomes for the community.

Council colleague Amanda Clinton-Gohdes was another to back the benefits of the new social housing project, due to the urgent need for housing in the city, especially for families.

She also supported similar projects being explored in the district and believed Kāinga Ora was mindful of the impacts of such projects and would work to manage any issues.

In addition to the 44-unit complex, Kāinga Ora is moving to replace 40 old homes, with a total number of about 100 houses dotted around the city, including in Westown, Frankleigh Park, Brooklands, Vogeltown and Spotswood.