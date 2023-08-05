P-fuelled motorcyclist's dangerous driving leaves him seriously injured

After a seriously injured motorcyclist was taken to hospital, a blood sample test revealed he had high levels of methamphetamine in his system.

The dangerous behaviour of a drugged motorcyclist, fuelled by methamphetamine, resulted in a crash which left him with serious injuries.

Rangi Eru Henry looked worse for wear when he appeared in the dock of a New Plymouth courtroom on Thursday to answer to driving charges which resulted from the April 6 crash involving another vehicle.

The man’s left arm was immobilised in a sling while his left leg was supported by a heavy brace, which allowed him to walk, albeit gingerly.

But he only had himself to blame as the summary of facts revealed that Henry wasn’t even meant to be on the road in the first place as he was a disqualified driver, having racked up eight previous convictions for similar ban breaches.

Another major risk factor which should have had him thinking twice before jumping on the back of his Victory Hammer motorcycle was the fact he had been smoking P.

Stuff Rangi Henry will be back in the New Plymouth District Court in November to be sentenced. (File photo)

A blood test taken at hospital found the 45-year-old with more than 12 times the legal measure of the class A drug in his system on the night of the crash.

About 9pm, he had been riding his motorcycle at speed along Waitara’s Cracroft St, heading towards the intersection with McLean St.

At the same time, the victim was driving his car, along McLean St, ferrying three adult passengers and a child.

Despite the victim having the right of way, Henry didn’t slow down and when he tried to do so, his brakes locked up and his motorcycle skidded along Cracroft St.

He lost complete control of the high-performance motorcycle, as he slid along the road on it, before crashing into the victim’s vehicle.

As a result, Henry was seriously injured in the crash, while the victim and his passengers were left unscathed.

Aiman Amerul-Muner/Stuff While Henry’s victims were not injured in the crash, he wanted to meet them at a restorative justice meeting to talk about what happened. (File photo)

The defendant was taken to hospital for treatment.

After a blood sample was taken and tested, it showed Henry tested positive for meth use, with a blood concentration of 630 nanograms per millilitre of blood.

The high risk legal limit is 50ngm, with a tolerance level calculated at 10ngm.

During Henry’s appearance in the New Plymouth District Court, he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified for a third or subsequent time, dangerous driving and for the fact his blood contained a high risk level of a banned drug.

Defence lawyer Samantha Hunt said Henry was still recovering from the crash, and while the victims were not hurt, her client had expressed a wish to meet them at a restorative justice meeting to talk about what happened.

Judge Gregory Hikaka remanded the case to November 15 for sentencing.