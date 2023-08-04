Council worker assaulted over New Plymouth man's ticket ire

A man who took issue with getting a parking ticket in New Plymouth confronted a warden and assaulted him. (File photo)

A New Plymouth parking warden was left shaken and upset after an angry member of the public took his ire about getting a ticket out on him.

About 12pm on Wednesday, June 21, Levi Williams was walking back to his car, which was parked on King St.

As the 27-year-old approached his vehicle, he noticed a parking warden standing near it, issuing a ticket.

The summary of facts described how Williams “hastily approached the victim” and aggressively charged across the road.

He then threatened to “stove” the New Plymouth District Council employee’s head in.

Williams’ hostility continued, as he walked up to the parking warden and using both his hands, shoved the man in the chest, causing him to stumble backwards.

While unhurt during the unprovoked fracas, the parking warden was left shaken and upset by the incident.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Getting angry over a parking ticket has resulted in a New Plymouth man earning himself two criminal convictions ahead of his sentencing. (File photo)

In explanation for his behaviour, Williams told police he pushed the warden because he wasn’t moving, the summary of facts said.

Williams appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and threatening to kill, the latter of which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ jail.

Judge Gregory Hikaka referred the case to restorative justice and remanded Williams to re-appear on November 17 for sentencing.

It is not the first time New Plymouth parking wardens have been the victims of violence due to the actions of abusive members of the public.

In April, Shane Parker was sentenced to community work, supervision and ordered to pay $500 in reparation after he rammed a parking warden’s car three times, using his own vehicle as a weapon.

supplied/Stuff The damage done by Shane Parker to a New Plymouth council-owned vehicle, after he rammed it three times. (File photo)

At the time of the violence assault, the parking warden was seated inside the vehicle.

Last year, a security guard began working at the New Plymouth District Council premises on Liardet St, as a means to combat the rising amount of abuse and threats its staff faced from customers.

Due to the issues its wardens and animal control officers faced while doing their job, the Nelson City Council introduced the use of body cameras.

It was initially trialled in 2016 as a means to deter abuse from the public, before being rolled out on a permanent basis.

Recording was only permitted if the officer has reasonable grounds to believe that an event of abuse, threatening behaviour or assault could take place.