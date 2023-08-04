Teen murder accused will keep name under wraps for now

Adrian Humphreys’ body was found at a Tāngarākau campground in eastern Taranaki in May 2022, sparking a homicide investigation. (File photo)

A teenager accused of the May 2022 murder of a man at a remote eastern Taranaki campground will seek to keep his name under wraps ahead of his trial later this year.

During a hearing in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday, the 17-year-old, charged with murder and committing a burglary with a weapon in relation to the death of Adrian Humphreys, appeared before Justice Christine Grice.

The 57-year-old’s body was found at the Bushlands Campground in Tāngarākau on May 7 last year, prompting a homicide investigation.

The teen is currently in the care of Oranga Tamariki and remanded to one of its youth justice facilities.

He was supported at the hearing by his mother, who appeared via a video link.

Now the accused is 17, the closed court provision for youth offenders had lapsed.

He had name suppression as a result too, but a further hearing will now be required to allow the court to consider the grounds for him to retain it ahead of his October 30 trial.

The trial, which will take place in New Plymouth, is set down for four weeks.

The name suppression argument will be heard on September 5.