Gang revenge attack leaves badly beaten victim with two broken arms

Two men charged after a brutal attack on a gang associate in 2020 were jailed at their sentencing in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

A man who knocked out a gang prospect, later suffered a brutal assault in retaliation, where both his arms were broken by a patched Rebels member.

Matthew Raana-Parker, 36, and Jaxon Tamati, 32, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of injures with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the October 2020 attack, which left the victim in intensive care for five days and in need of reconstructive surgeries to fix his arms.

The New Plymouth District Court heard on Monday how the victim, who was a gang associate, had knocked out prospect Hayden Cameron during a fight, but fled the scene as he knew he might face the wrath of the Rebels because of what he’d done.

About an hour after he went into hiding, the man picked up a phone call from Raana-Parker, who at that time he considered to be a trusted friend, and agreed to meet him, thinking they would be alone.

This wasn’t the case, and the victim was brutally assaulted in the garage of Tamati’s Bell Block home, before Raana-Parker broke both his arms, using a Brazilian jiu-jitsu move.

Prior to the assault, both Raana-Parker and Tamati had been drinking heavily at a gang function.

The victim was later driven to Marama Cres by Cameron, who dumped him outside the home of a stranger.

The assault victim spent five days in intensive care, and needed surgery to address his injuries.

Judge Tony Greig said the man was found in a “badly beaten, bloodied and semi-conscious” state by the occupants.

He later spent five days in intensive care and needed two, reconstructive surgeries to fix his arms, which required having metal rods inserted. The victim also suffered a severe concussion, cuts and extensive bruising.

Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin sought jail terms of more than five years for both Tamati and Raana-Parker, who both expressed no intention to leave the gang in the wake of their crime.

The court heard how Raana-Parker’s whānau had brought $5000 to court as an offer of reparation to the victim, who the judge described as a “broken man” because of what happened to him.

Judge Greig said while Raana-Parker had an extensive list of previous convictions, including four for violence, he also had skills, including fluency in te reo Māori and sign language, and showed signs of having pro-social leadership potential.

Tamati was described in court as the “black sheep” of his family, who frowned upon his gang membership.

Two Rebels gang members will spend lengthy stints behind bars for a violent assault of an associate.

The court heard he essentially lived “two lives”, one as a loving father and committed provider for his family, and the other as an active gang member.

After both defendants received credit for their guilty pleas and personal background factors, Raana-Parker was jailed for five years and ordered to pay $5000 in reparation.

Tamati was jailed for four years and four months.

Cameron pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime.

The court heard how he was a first offender who had toyed with the idea of joining the gang, but had since returned to life on the straight and narrow.

He was sentenced to 12 months of supervision.