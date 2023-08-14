Identical twin top chefs put brotherly love aside for kitchen battle

Top chefs, and identical twins, Richie and Freddie Ponder are all smiles now, but they will put their game faces on when they compete for points from diners next month.

Two of New Plymouth’s top chefs, who are also identical twins, will put their brotherly love on the back burner when they don their aprons to do battle in the kitchen next month.

Haukai Bar & Bistro will be the backdrop for the September 21 clash of the cooks, pitting its head chef Richie Ponder up against his twin Freddie Ponder, who runs the show at Shining Peak as its executive chef.

It’s the fourth time the English-born pair, who are 36, have gone head-to-head in the kitchen in a bid to win the hearts and votes of ticket-paying diners, in what is usually a sellout event.

The special menu involves each sibling preparing three dishes apiece to make up a six-course meal, usually for about 70 people.

Those on the receiving end of the dishes then get to judge each one out of 10 to find the winner.

“They don’t know who does what, they judge the dish from what they see and taste,” Freddie said.

And after Richie’s kitchen crew at Haukai recently edged out Freddie’s team from Shining Peak in a similar cook-off, the brewery’s top chef is out for some sweet revenge.

“I just want to smash him (Richie) this time,” Freddie said with a smile.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Richie Ponder, left, and his identical twin Freddie Ponder, are both top chefs in New Plymouth and will battle it out in the kitchen on September 21 in a competition which traditionally sells out.

Freddie, who is a father-of-six, found his way into the kitchen early in his teens, kick-starting what is now a 20-year career as a chef, while Richie found his feet in the kitchen in a more unconventional way.

His first dream was to become a soldier, but he became a hairdresser instead, and during a stint washing dishes at Freddie’s restaurant, he fell in love with cooking.

But Richie was the one who made the move to Taranaki first, primarily for the surf.

He was working as a sous chef at Salt on the Waterfront, and when a job in the kitchen opened up, he got on the phone to Freddie, who agreed to take it on.

While Richie, who is a father-of-five, prefers to keep things simple and “let the produce do the talking”, Freddie said he was more inclined to take the culinary risks.

This included dabbling in the use of more spice and smoky flavours to match the brews on offer at his eatery.

While they will compare ingredient notes ahead of the September showdown, what ends up on the plate will be kept under wraps as much as possible.

“Cooking is kind of like art in some ways, you put yourself out there on a plate,” Freddie said.

Tickets for the event are $130 per person, with an additional $50 cost for matching wines.

There is also a package deal available for people wanting to stay overnight at the Novotel Ngāmotu.

For more information, visit the hotel’s website.