Handbag theft sees victim lose prized lock of her dead son's hair

Nikora Rawiri faced up to one of his victims, before he fronted up for sentencing in the New Plymouth District Court.

Finding out the handbag he stole had resulted in his victim losing the last trace of her dead son hit home for Nikora Rawiri.

Although he didn’t know it at the time, the bag he snatched last November contained a locket of highly sentimental value to its owner.

It stored a photograph inside, along with a lock of hair from the victim’s child.

“It had what was left of her dead son,” Judge Tony Greig told the New Plymouth District Court.

The bag and its contents, valued at $2000, were never recovered.

“That resonated with you at the restorative justice meeting as you’ve had something similar happen to you,” the judge said.

The court heard how the ashes of Rawiri’s deceased son had been taken from him when his car was stolen.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old was sentenced on eight charges, including shoplifting and theft, after being held in custody since December last year.

Nikora Rawiri had spent months on remand in prison, after being charged with a series of thefts.

His offending spanned November and December 2022, resulting in Rawiri stealing about $5000 worth of items.

This included groceries from Countdown, $1000 in tools from Bunnings, and a $1500 cordless drill from Mitre 10.

The judge said Rawiri had met with the owner of the handbag at a restorative justice meeting, which had been “insightful”.

He said Rawiri knew he had to face consequences for what he had done, but also shared his experiences of being in state care from a young age.

The court heard that the defendant still owed other victims more than $6000 in unpaid reparation from previous crimes.

Defence lawyer Patrick Mooney sought discounts for Rawiri’s guilty pleas, his remorse and his “troubled” background.

Jail had been recommended by the probation service, which Mooney said would essentially be considered time served due to the length of time his client had spent on remand.

However, Judge Greig imposed a two-year term of intensive supervision instead, saying the defendant had spent enough time in prison.

He ordered him to pay $150 to the woman he stole the handbag from, but did not order reparation for the other listed victims.

The court heard how Rawiri still owed a debt of more than $6000 for unpaid reparation related to previous offending.