'Special place': The PM, his deputy, and their Waitara homecoming

Getting ready for the school lunch rush at Waitara High are VIP hosts, from left, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni, New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett and Labour MP Soraya Peke-Mason, who is standing in the Te Tai HauÄuru seat this election.

A visit to Waitara for New Zealand’s top two politicians was a homecoming in many ways.

In Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni’s case, the Thursday visit was a return to her roots, the place she was born and raised.

For her boss, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, the community represented the place where his mother grew up, later becoming the 1964 dux of Waitara High School, and the town his grandmother called home for many years, living in an unassuming brick unit on the main street.

“We both feel quite an affinity to this town,” Sepuloni said.

“It is a special place.”

After earlier attending a breakfast meeting with business leaders in New Plymouth ahead of a tour of Port Taranaki, the pair headed to Waitara, where their first stop was the town’s high school.

Hipkins spoke to a group of more than 50 students, before opening the floor for some questions, which he fielded with seasoned aplomb.

Issues raised by the students ranged from what Labour would do to attract good quality teachers to the profession, how it intended to fix homelessness, and what help it was going to give people struggling to pay the bills.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, centre, with students from Waitara High School and Manukorihi Intermediate during his visit on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sepuloni and Hipkins shared with students what the life of a politician was like, including the toll it had on their families and how they had to get used to the media spotlight.

Sepuloni was also quick to put Waitara High School student Ihareira Rauhihi right, saying politics was by no means a pathway to get rich.

Though some might argue that point, for Rauhihi the experience of being able to do a mihi to welcome the school’s special guests and shaking their hands had been deeply rewarding.

“It was very fun and very cool. There’s not many times we get to see an opportunity like this,” the 15-year-old said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins saw a few familiar faces on the Waitara High School honours board, including his mum Rosemary, who was the 1964 dux.

Waitara High principal Daryl Warburton agreed, saying how happy he had been to host Hipkins and Sepuloni, as it was a massive part of his mission to lift students’ aspirations and provide ways to inspire them.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister.”

After the talk, the delegation made its way to the school’s kitchen, just in time to hand out the homemade hamburgers to the hungry rush of students following the lunch bell.

Before heading over to the gym to watch a few minutes of the sports exchange clash between Waitara High and Taumarunui High basketballers, Hipkins took a few sneaky photos of his mother, along with his aunt and uncles, who graced the school’s honours board.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins tucks into a plate of hot chips and a bacon and chicken stick at Waitara's Lunch Bar on Thursday.

A fish and chip lunch had been on the cards along the Waitara river boardwalk, but bad weather moved the party indoors.

The VIP guests were a surprise for staff at the Lunch Bar on McLean St, who served Hipkins a bacon and chicken stick with a side of hot chips, which he chowed down on while catching up with New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett and party colleagues Angela Roberts and Soraya-Peke Mason.

After polishing off their kai, the pair rounded off their Waitara visit with a tour at the town’s major employer, Anzco Foods, where they had a behind-closed-doors look at the processing plant.