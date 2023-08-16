Biz Bites: A weekly take on the Taranaki business world

A business-focussed breakfast will be held in New Plymouth on August 23, offering up-to-date information on a range of topics, including tax and people management. (File photo)

Business breakfast is back

After a three-year break, the Taranaki Business Breakfast is back on the menu.

Hosted by Baker Tilly Staples Rodway Taranaki, the event will be held on August 23, from 7am-9am at The Devon Hotel in New Plymouth.

It is the first time it has been offered since 2020, and will provide a way to share information with businesses on topics like cash flow, tax and people management.

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki will also present regional business data to those attending.

All money raised from the ticketed event will be donated to Taranaki Retreat.

Tickets for the breakfast, which are limited, can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

Scholarships designed to enhance Māori excellence in areas like leadership and innovation are on offer.

Study grants on offer

Scholarships designed to enhance Māori excellence in areas like education, science, leadership and innovation are on offer.

Applications for Te Pūtea Whakatapu Grants close at 5pm on Wednesday, August 16.

There are two grants available, with the first being the $10,000 Tonganui Scholarship, for trained Māori professionals working in the oceans sector who want to expand their tikanga and knowledge base.

The second is Te Pou Herenga Tangata, which is a $25,000 funding pool for rangatahi Māori.

Five grants of $5000 each are available for young people, as a means to support their leadership ambitions.

For more information, visit tpwt.maori.nz.

. Applications for f​​​unding support for initiatives which support Taranaki families are now open. (FIle photo)

Tindall Foundation funding applications open

Projects designed to help struggling and vulnerable families could receive a financial boost courtesy of The Tindall Foundation.

Money from the philanthropic organisation is allocated in the region by the Taranaki Foundation.

The regional funding is focussed on families and whānau, with grants between $500 and $10,000 available.

Applications close on September 22.

Information about the fund, and the application process, can be found on the Taranaki Foundation’s website.

