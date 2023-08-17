PM refuses to comment on heavily criticised Kaoss Price police investigation outcome

Kaoss Price was unarmed at the time he was shot by police, which an internal investigation determined to be a legally justified act. (File photo)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has refused to comment on the police investigation into the fatal shooting by officers of an unarmed Taranaki man, despite growing criticisms of its findings.

On August 7, nearly 16 months after the April 2022 death of Kaoss Price, police announced it had completed its enquiry, which found the force used to kill the 22-year-old had been legally justified.

It also found there was no criminal liability attached to the actions taken by officers on the night Price was shot.

The length of time the investigation had taken – it was carried out by a team from outside Taranaki - had already copped criticism, and now the long-awaited outcome was under scrutiny.

In the wake of the findings being released, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said she had no faith in the police investigation, and said Price had been tried on social media long beforehand anyway.

Senior criminal defence lawyer Paul Keegan is calling on the police to release information about its investigation into the Kaoss Price shooting.

Another joining the queue of critics of the outcome was Paul Keegan, a senior member of the Taranaki criminal defence bar, who knows the Price family.

Keegan said the matter of whether the police actions amounted to self-defence, or defence of the public, would typically be left to a jury to decide upon, especially when a fatal shooting involved an unarmed man.

He also called for police to release more information into the public arena which backed up its decision.

“It’s been 16 months since the shooting, without any justification offered to the public for it. The police should not hide behind excuses. The facts should now be publicly scrutinised.”

During a recent visit to Waitara, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins refused to comment on the Price case, saying the matter was still before the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and coroner.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins did not want to comment on the police investigation into the April 2022 shooting of Kaoss Price.

He said police had “a really tough job” and he believed the organisation had worked hard to build positive relationships in the town since the 2000 fatal shooting of Steven Wallace by an officer.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, who said she knew Wallace and another victim of a 2013 police shooting, Waitara’s Adam Morehu, said she recognised the mamae (hurt) in the community which lingered over the deaths, but would also not be drawn on the Price case.

The fatal shootings of both Wallace and Morehu were later found to have been justified by the IPCA.

Lawyer Christopher Stevenson, representing the Price whānau, said the family were currently exploring all their legal options in response to the police findings.

An IPCA spokesperson said it had completed its investigation into Price’s death, and was in the process of finalising its report.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has said she has no faith in the police findings.

“We are not able to indicate a timeframe for publication at this stage,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Police previously said the 22-year-old had rammed a police car about 9.30pm, and then tried to “commandeer a number of vehicles from members of the public who had stopped at the scene".

Price was shot when he attempted to “take control” of one of these vehicles, police said.

He was given immediate first aid by police, but was pronounced dead by ambulance staff at the scene.

After it released the investigation outcome, police said it would make no further comment on the case while it was still before the IPCA and coroner.