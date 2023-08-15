'Kill him' witness recalls female voice say amidst scenes of yelling and loud thuds

Murder accused Jodie Shannon Hughes is currently on trial in the High Court at New Plymouth. (File photo)

A visibly upset witness said she heard a female voice say “kill him” amidst a scene of yelling and loud thuds on the night a Taranaki farmworker was murdered by two men.

The pair’s alleged accomplice, Jodie Shannon Hughes, is on trial in the High Court at New Plymouth, where she is defending charges of murdering Jacob Ramsay and causing him grievous bodily harm.

Ramsay’s body was discovered in a rubbish pit at an Upper Kina Rd farm in Oaonui, South Taranaki on July 31, 2022, two days after he suffered his fatal injuries, which included more than 30 blunt force trauma injuries to his body.

Hughes’ partner William Mark Candy, 39, and fellow farmworker Ethan Webster, 19, previously admitted to the murder of Ramsay, and were sentenced to life terms of imprisonment in March this year.

The Crown alleged Hughes, 30 and a mother-of-two, was complicit in the crime said to be motivated by a $150 debt owed by Ramsay.

NZ Police/Supplied The badly beaten body of Jacob Ramsay, 33, was found at a rural South Taranaki farm in July 2022. (File photo)

She was said to have repeatedly told Candy to do more to recoup the money, to have watched on as the brutal violence was meted out to Ramsay, and prevented someone from stepping in to stop it.

As part of the Crown’s case, a female witness, who has interim name suppression, recalled what she saw on the evening of July 29, 2022, struggling to stay composed while doing so.

Under questioning by prosecutor Cherie Clarke, the woman recounted how she saw a car driving past her property very slowly.

She and her husband, who also gave evidence on Tuesday, both told the court how earlier in the day they had been visited by a workmate of Ramsay’s who told them to “lock up everything because there’s going to be trouble”.

Both witnesses said they were told a group were coming down from Te Kuiti to “deal with” Ramsay as he owed them money.

They said the farmworker told them Ramsay was a methamphetamine user.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Activity on a tanker track on Upper Kina Rd in Oaonui, South Taranaki, was the focus of Tuesday’s evidence. (File photo)

The female witness said she watched the car travel along a nearby tanker track and then saw it stopped outside the home of another farmworker, who also has name suppression and will give evidence at the trial.

She told the court she heard yelling, but not what was said, and believed, based on the different tones, that it came from two men and one woman.

The witness then heard what she described as 10 thuds before a female voice said “kill him”.

This piece of evidence grew an audible gasp from the public gallery, and Ramsay’s widow was later seen wiping tears from her face.

Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Tiffany Cooper KC put it to the witness that in her police statement, taken on August 1, 2022, she told officers she had heard “I’m going to kill him”.

Cooper suggested to the witness her recall of what she heard was better last year than now, more than 12 months after the event, which the witness acknowledged.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff In March this year, William Candy was jailed for life, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for his role in the 2022 murder. (File photo)

However, the woman maintained one of the voices was that of a female, although she accepted she could not rule out Cooper’s contention it was the teenaged Webster she heard instead.

Candy’s son Taylor also gave evidence on Tuesday.

He told the court the day after the news broke about Ramsay’s body being found, his father and Hughes were both noticeably unhappy but said little.

The court heard how Candy had told his son he had to sort out a “money thing with a guy” the night before the killing.

Candy’s son said it was only his father he saw with visible injuries to his hand and body the day after Ramsay’s death.

The trial, before Justice Matthew Palmer and a jury of seven men and five women, continues on Wednesday.

On Monday, Hughes entered guilty pleas to charges of kidnapping and burglary in relation to the July 2022 incident.