Award-winning Taranaki writer celebrates launch of first novel

Award-winning writer Airana Ngarewa has just published his first novel, The Bone Tree.

While critical acclaim for his first novel is nice, a talented Taranaki writer says his whānau support for the book was most meaningful for him.

This month, Airana Ngarewa released his novel, The Bone Tree, at a family celebration held at the Pātea Maori Club rooms.

And last week, it became the number one bestselling book on the New Zealand fiction list.

For Ngarewa, who is Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru and Ngāruahine, his first book represents five years of time and effort, and he was “relieved” it was now on store shelves.

The Spotswood College teacher’s publishing achievement is the latest in a string of highlights, which include taking out top honours in two sections at last year’s Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards for his short story and poetry entries.

He has also had work published on platforms like The Spinoff and Landfall.

While The Bone Tree represents a significant milestone in his writing career, it is also gaining him a lot of attention too.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Airana Ngarewa has released his first novel, The Bone Tree, with its cover art coming courtesy of Taranaki artist’s Haoro Hond’s designs. (File photo)

Ngarewa is about to embark on a series of speaking events at writers’ festivals around New Zealand, including Word Christchurch on August 27.

International events also beckon, he said.

The kaupapa of The Bone Tree considers the legacy of historical violence and the impact state intervention has on the lives of Māori whānau, as told through the story of two Taranaki brothers who are dealing with the loss of their parents during the 1980s.

Ngarewa said sharing stories from a Māori perspective, like those in his novel, was important to him as a writer.

“It doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to our community, it’s our stories.”

While the book had been praised widely by critics following its release, Ngarewa said the fact his family members were lining up for copies to share with others was the best type of endorsement.

Ngarewa plans to release his next book, a collection of short stories based in Pātea, and written in both English and te reo Māori, in 2025.