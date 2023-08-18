Rising Taranaki teen athlete's quest begins for 2028 Paralympics glory

Milly Marshall-Kirkwood is able to use her backyard training area to hone her discus skills ahead of competition days.

A Taranaki teenager who was not expected to live past the age of two is now chasing Paralympics glory and calling on others to come along for the ride.

Inglewood’s Milly Marshall-Kirkwood dreams of representing New Zealand at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles, but she and her family are not shy about saying they need help to get there.

Prior to her introduction to para athletics, the teenager never considered being able to experience sporting success due to her disability.

As a toddler, she was diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome, a genetic condition which affects the connective tissue in her cells, and can cause scoliosis, dissection of major arteries and potential organ failure.

Over the years, she has endured heart surgeries and operations to her lower legs, but the syndrome impacts on her daily life, including her vision and mobility.

But the impression the 15-year-old left on people with her recent performances with the discus had shown her that a shot at Paralympics glory was a real possibility.

“Being able to do that for my country would be incredible,” the Inglewood High School student said.

“It would mean everything, and not just for me, but for all the other teenagers and children with disabilities.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Milly Marshall-Kirkwood now has a dream she never ever considered before - representing her country at the 2028 Paralympics.

She previously used to throw from a standing position, but sessions with high performance throws coach John Eden had transformed her technique.

The teen now competes from a seated position, using a custom-made throwing frame.

And since she took up competitive discus in December, the results have been nothing short of record-making.

She holds the national open women’s record for a seated discus throw, with a distance of 16.53 metres, and is ranked fourth in the world for under-20 women.

Her success in the shot put is just as impressive, holding four New Zealand age group records and being the third best in the world for women aged under 20.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rob Kirkwood has launched a sponsorship programme to get his daughter Milly to the 2028 Paralympics.

Father Rob Kirkwood said the family’s association with ParaFed Taranaki led them to discover para athletics, which had opened up a whole new community for them, as well as sporting possibilities for his oldest child.

“She’s a top performer at such a young age and the future looks really bright.”

But the pathway to Paralympics success was not cheap, and in a bid to make his girl’s dream come true, Kirkwood had developed a sponsorship opportunity for people who want to help make it happen.

He said financial assistance would make a huge difference, in order to cover travel, accommodation and coaching costs, which were estimated to be $20,000 annually.

Kirkwood said as a busy father-of-three, who juggles part-time work with parenting, following the death of his wife four years ago from bowel cancer, there was no way he could afford to do it alone.

Supplied Taranaki para athlete Milly Marshall-Kirkwood, 15, is one of the top under 20 discus and shot put throwers in the world.

There were options of taking up gold, silver and bronze packages over a five-year period, or signing on to be a supporter.

Kirkwood had already secured one gold and one silver sponsor, as well as two bronze. A Givealittle page had also been set up as a means of fundraising.

While her dad pushes ahead with securing the financial backing, Milly remained focused on keeping fit and honing her technique.

As it was currently off-season, training consists of four gym sessions a week, with a focus on strength and conditioning.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Milly Kirkwood-Marshall competes primarily in the seated discus, as well as the shot put, with her paddock practice shots often measured up by dad Rob Kirkwood (background).

Throwing practice will begin in earnest in September, made particularly easier for Milly as her father had created a marked out area in the paddock near their Norfolk home.

Encouragement from New Zealand shot put champion Dame Valerie Adams and her sister Lisa Adams, who is a Paralympic gold medallist, helped to inspire and motivate her too, along with support from Olympic discus thrower Beatrice Faumuina.

The road to 2028 also included a steady diet of school work, as Milly has her sights set on studying medicine.

For more information on how to support Milly, people can contact Rob Kirkwood on 027 520 1799 or at robk@energyworks.net.nz.