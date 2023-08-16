Witness claims fear stopped him checking on seriously injured workmate later found brutally murdered

Jacob Ramsay was 33 and expecting his third child with his wife when he was killed in South Taranaki last year. (File photo)

A Crown witness says he was too scared to check on the welfare of a seriously injured workmate who was later found to have been brutally murdered.

The man, who has interim name suppression, worked on the same farm as Jodie Shannon Hughes, 30, who is defending charges of murdering Jacob Ramsay and causing him grievous bodily harm at a two-week trial in the High Court at New Plymouth.

The 33-year-old’s body was discovered in a rubbish pit at the Upper Kina Rd property in South Taranaki in July last year, two days after he suffered more than 30 blunt force injuries.

Hughes’ partner William Mark Candy, 39, and fellow farmworker Ethan Webster, 19, previously admitted to the murder of Ramsay, and were jailed for the crime earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the witness told the jury of seven men and five women that he knew Candy and Webster had dumped Ramsay, who was unconscious when he last saw him, in the pit.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jodie Shannon Hughes is defending an accusation she was part of the July 2022 murder of her fellow farmworker. (File photo)

Prior to Candy driving away in the car after chaining Ramsay by his ankle to the back, the man said he “tried to talk” the now convicted killer out of it, telling him it was not ”too late to take him to hospital”.

However, he claimed his appeals fell on deaf ears.

The witness said after Candy and Webster drove away, he went into his workmate’s nearby house, where Hughes was in an “agitated” state.

The man said his workmate was “freaking out” at that point and was “pale and not talking”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hughes’ partner William Candy is currently in jail, serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years, after pleading guilty to Ramsay’s brutal killing. (File photo)

When asked by Crown solicitor Cherie Clarke why he never went to check on Ramsay’s welfare, the man said he was “fearful for myself and my kids”.

“We’re a long way from anywhere,” the witness said.

The court heard how the man and his family left the area for the Waikato once the body was discovered, and he later made a voluntary statement to police about what he had seen.

Under a sustained cross-examination by Hughes’ lawyer Tiffany Cooper KC, the man denied being part of a wider plot amongst the farmworkers to teach Ramsay a lesson.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ethan Webster was 18 at the time of the murder, and is currently in jail, although he is appealing his life sentence. (File photo)

The court heard how Ramsay was seen as an unreliable worker who owed money to his workmates and had been linked to missing farm property during the three weeks he worked on the Oaonui farm.

The witness acknowledged he had been “pretty frustrated” by Ramsay’s no-shows at work, and had heard rumours about him owing a lot of money, but he was never part of, or knew about, any plan to get back at the victim.

On Thursday, the jury and Justice Matthew Palmer will visit sites connected to the homicide investigation, before evidence resumes from the witness box.