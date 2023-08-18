Planned upgrade of New Plymouth museum sees homeless moved on

Remedial work is underway at New Plymouth's historic Richmond Cottage, beginning not long after a group of the city's homeless started to use it as a form of shelter.

A historic New Plymouth landmark is now fenced off to the public only weeks after the city’s homeless community started using it as a make-shift shelter.

On Monday, a safety fence was erected around Richmond Cottage, on Ariki St, in order to secure the area ahead of planned maintenance at the nearby Puke Ariki Museum.

In July, the cottage, which was temporarily closed to the public for viewing, was being used as a place for some of New Plymouth’s homeless to meet, sleep and store their gear.

Dyane Hosler, Puke Ariki Museum manager, said the steel barrier was not a “direct response to the issue of rough sleepers at the cottage” but enabled the area to have restricted access, in order for the work to be carried out safely.

“We did advise those that had been sleeping there of the work and asked them to move on.”

The fencing will remain in place during the maintenance work, which includes replacing the museum lift.

The upgrade project was expected to be completed in December, Hosler said in a statement.