Taranaki couple's mission to improve lives of families living with autism

Theresa and Pat Tongi are part of Autism Connex, a charity very close to their hearts that they help run for families whose children have been diagnosed with the condition.

A New Plymouth couple with two autistic children are on a mission to help other families navigate the challenges they face with tamariki who share the same diagnosis.

Theresa and Pat Tongi’s sons Henry and Andrew, now 13 and 11 respectively, were diagnosed at a young age with the developmental disability.

The parents set up the charity Autism Connex to provide support to families in Taranaki with similar experiences.

“It was just a means to reach out to other families,” Theresa said.

The idea for the charity began as a way to provide free help and a safe space for children with autism and their families to come and be themselves, without judgement.

The hope is the service alleviates the sense of isolation families who live with autism experience and provide a social network for them.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Offering support and social connections for Taranaki families affected by autism in the goal of a charity a New Plymouth couple help run. (File photo)

The couple, who are originally from West Auckland, met prior to both of them joining the police force.

They moved to Taranaki soon after Henry was diagnosed at the age of 2.

“We didn’t know anything about autism. We didn’t know anyone who was autistic,” Theresa said.

Pat said after getting news of Henry’s diagnosis, they went through a grieving process and felt lost for a while.

“It kind of flipped our world a bit,” he said.

When Andrew was diagnosed at the age of 3, Theresa left the force to concentrate on caring for her children, which included their daughters, Victorhea, 15, and Viola, 7.

Pat, who is a detective, continues to work part-time.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There are about 75 newly diagnosed cases of autism every year in Taranaki. (File photo)

The charity has grown from its inception, and is now a direct partner of Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, offering post-diagnosis support for families.

Theresa said there were about 75 new diagnoses of autism each year in the region, and there was a waiting list for support services.

With plans afoot for the charity to lease a space later this year, the ultimate goal is for a purpose-built facility to be constructed in New Plymouth.

At the moment they meet up in community halls, cafes or family homes, Theresa said.

As part of a fundraising drive to resource its vision, the charity has organised The Sapphire Ball, which will be held on September 2 at The Devon Hotel, with a goal of raising $100,000.

Ticket holders will be treated to a three-course meal and live entertainment, with auctions also scheduled throughout the evening.

About 200 tickets have been sold so far for the event, which will be attended by the charity’s patron, All Blacks legend Sir Michael Jones.

Anyone interested in buying tickets for the ball can visit its Facebook page.