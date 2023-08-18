Woman who found Taranaki farmworker's dead body in rubbish pit gives evidence

On August 14, the two-week murder trial for accused Jodie Shannon Hughes began in the High Court at New Plymouth.

The woman who found the dead, battered body of a Taranaki farmworker who was dumped in a rubbish pit has given evidence at the trial of a mother-of-two accused of playing a role in the killing.

On Friday, the witness, who cannot be named, was called to give evidence at the trial of Jodie Shannon Hughes, who previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the July 2022 death of Jacob Ramsay.

The 33-year-old’s body was discovered in a rubbish pit of a South Taranaki farm, and was later found to have died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head and body.

The violence was meted out by Hughes’ partner William Mark Candy, 39, and workmate Ethan Webster, 19, who previously admitted to the murder and are serving life jail terms.

The Crown alleges Hughes played an active role in the killing by stopping attempts by others to intervene, and constantly goading Candy to take action to recoup money Ramsay owed them.

But the defence, led by Tiffany Cooper KC, says the 31-year-old played no part in the violence in any way.

The female witness said on July 31 she undertook her usual chore of taking her rubbish to the pit, where she found Ramsay.

NZ Police/Supplied Jacob Ramsay, 33, was the victim of a violent killing at the hands of his two male workmates, with another accused of being part of the brutal crime. (File photo)

“His head was a bit abnormal, you could tell he was frozen, and he didn’t have his glasses on,” she calmly recalled from the witness box.

She told the court she went home and called 111.

The woman later told the court she suffered from post traumatic stress disorder because of what she had seen and dealt with since the killing.

Earlier, the court heard from another Crown witness, who was with Candy, Webster and Hughes on the night of the murder.

The man, who also has interim name suppression, said he had little recall of the events, including any possible talk of there being an organised plan to assault Ramsay.

“I do recall there being a commotion, but I don’t really know who was screaming or yelling or what, I don’t remember.”

It was a somewhat tense cross-examination session between the witness and Cooper, who appeared more than sceptical of his lack of recall.

At one stage, the witness by way of explanation said that he smoked “a bit of weed” and tended to forget things.

Later he said people were also known to “block things out” as a way to deal with trauma.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff William Candy, 39, and Ethan Webster, 19, at a court appearance last year, are now serving life terms of imprisonment for Ramsay’s murder. (File photo)

Cooper also asked about the witness’ conduct in the wake of Ramsay’s murder.

The man accepted he never checked on Ramsay’s welfare the day after the assault, and did not co-operate with the police investigation.

“A man had died, and you were thinking about yourself Mr (name withheld),” Cooper argued.

The witness agreed, stating he did not want to be accused of being a “nark”.

Cooper, who repeatedly suggested the witness was part of a plan by the male farmworkers to beat Ramsay up, launched one last salvo before she wrapped up questioning.

“You knew you were in it up to your neck, didn’t you?,” she asked, attracting a vehement denial from the man.

The trial, before Justice Matthew Palmer and a jury, continues on Monday.

It is unknown whether Hughes will call any evidence in her defence.