Biz Bites: A weekly take on the Taranaki business world

A new scheme to tackle energy hardship has been launched. (File photo)

Energy donation platform launched

Empower Energy has launched a platform which allows people to donate to families who are having trouble paying their electricity bills.

Designed as a way to tackle energy hardship, donations for the scheme can be left on the company’s website.

The donated credits are then used to offset the power bills of families in need.

The initiative is supported by Orion, Ara Ake and MainPower.

Ara Ake chief executive Dr Cristiano Marantes said he was “thrilled” by the development.

“As part of our transition to a low-emissions energy future, we need to ensure that no-one gets left behind.”

For more information, visit www.empowerenergy.org.nz.

Unsplash A Taranaki manufacturer of medical equipment has announced a significant milestone for the business. (File photo)

Taranaki medical equipment maker’s major milestone

A New Plymouth business with more than 60 years experience making medical trolleys, carts and cabinets has announced its new status as a certified B corp organisation.

The globally recognised certification provided to Tasman Trolleys and Medical Equipment represents the company’s commitment to top social and environmental standards.

The achievement sees it join a small group of other Taranaki businesses who have received the same certification.

Tasman Trolleys and Medical Equipment managing director Philippa Emmanuel said the recognition represented a “significant milestone” for the business.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Two new partners have been appointed at a Taranaki surveying company. (File photo)

New partners for Taranaki firm

Taylor Patrick, a New Plymouth-based surveying company, has announced the appointment of two new partners.

Josh Lucas and Sam Broadmore have taken on the roles at the business, which has operated since 2007.

The firm provides surveying, planning and infrastructure services throughout the region.

Its managing director Stefan Kiss described the duo as “high performers” whose efforts would add to the growth and performance of the business.

Do you have some Taranaki business news you want to share? Email taranakinewsdesk@stuff.co.nz – subject line: Biz Bites.