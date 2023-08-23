First offender found with major child porn stash jailed for crimes

Images of child sexual abuse were found on a Taranaki man’s laptop and hard drive by investigators, as well as evidence of file sharing software. (File photo)

A first offender caught with almost 3000 “disturbing” child sex images, some of which depicted toddlers, has been jailed for his crimes.

On Tuesday, Brady Lachlan Barrett came to the Hāwera District Court with a stoic face and a full backpack, ready to face the consequences for seeking out and possessing thousands of files featuring child exploitation and sexual abuse.

The 52-year-old was arrested in January 2022, after his Taranaki home was raided by investigators, who seized a laptop and several external hard drives from his bedroom.

A detailed analysis by the police digital forensics unit followed, which found thousands of files deemed to be objectionable.

More than 1000 images of child sex abuse were found on Barrett’s laptop. A further 1900 images and videos of a similar nature were discovered on three of the hard drives.

The police enquiry also found Barrett had installed software on one of his devices which allowed for peer-to-peer sharing of files.

Barrett previously pleaded guilty to three charges of possession of objectionable material with knowledge, which carry a maximum jail term of 10 years.

Stuff Brady Barrett’s mother was in the public gallery supporting her son at his sentencing in the Hāwera District Court. (File photo)

The court heard how some of the images found in the defendant’s possession were computer-generated, but many did feature real child victims, some as young as two years old.

Defence lawyer Neal Harding highlighted how the pre-sentence report prepared for Barrett had made mention of a claim put forward by the defendant’s mother that it may have been his client’s late father who downloaded the material police found.

However, Harding said this comment was out of “hope” on her behalf, rather than based in reality, as Barrett had accepted full responsibility for the offending from the start.

The court heard how Barrett had told his probation officer he had felt “sick to his stomach” when he read the summary of facts related to his charges.

There was some discussion at the hearing about the intensity and scale of the offending, with Harding throwing doubt on whether it dated back six years, as submitted by the Crown.

However, prosecutor Holly Bullock said a folder found on Barrett’s laptop, created in October 2016, was named “pre-teen family incest” which indicated the nature of the downloaded material it would store.

123rf A Taranaki man’s very first appearance in court has landed him in prison due to the seriousness of his crimes and their long-term impact. (File photo)

Judge Gregory Hikaka described the images found in Barrett’s possession as “disturbing and exploitative”, and explained how the demand for such content was a driver of child victimisation.

After setting a start point of five years’ imprisonment, the judge granted the defendant discounts for his early guilty pleas, age and previous good character, the latter of which he said was diminished to some extent by the longevity of the offending.

Judge Hikaka also took into account Barrett’s family responsibilities, which included his role as primary carer for his mother.

However, he said the serious nature of the offending, and its long-term impact on the victims, ruled out any possibility of a community based sentence.

Barrett was jailed for two years and nine months, and his name will be automatically added to the child sex offender’s register.