Len Lye benefactor's life-long love affair with art sparked by gallery visit

Kinetic artist Len Lye with his work Storm King, which will be paired with two others to create a new work due to be unveiled in New Plymouth on Saturday. (File photo)

Daniel Pritchard had his first exhilarating encounter with the work of Len Lye at the age of five, sparking a life-long love affair with art.

And four decades later, he has become the biggest, single benefactor of the Len Lye Foundation, kick-started by a six-figure contribution to the cause.

The former New Plymouth man, who has called Sydney home for 23 years, got in touch with the foundation about six years ago, when he read about some of the flack the Len Lye Centre was getting from the public about the lack of works on show.

What became clear was the foundation needed a financial boost to do more, and because of the former New Plymouth Boys’ High School student’s business success, he was able to deliver.

“I made a commitment to help them out.”

For a decade, Pritchard has headed up tech firm Simple Machines, which has teams in Christchurch, Sydney and London, where its biggest client is British Telecom.

The business specialises in providing expert consultants, data architects and engineers.

Before his career took its business-oriented path, Pritchard had taken art history classes at school, and later studied media, theatre and film.

His interest in art, and his connection with Lye, began when his father, New Plymouth architect Ian Pritchard, took him to see A Flip and Two Twisters (Trilogy), when he was five.

“I think like a lot of kids, it scared the hell out of me, but it also blew me away.”

It was a vivid memory which never left him, turning him into an avid art fan.

“The gallery had all of that, it was a gateway to the world.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Len Lye Centre has copped criticism in the past but for people like Daniel Pritchard it is a place of endless inspiration. (File photo)

Now a keen collector, Pritchard said he felt privileged to be part of a team working hard to bring Lye’s creative visions to life, the extent of which he believed was yet to be fully realised.

“Len is one of the greatest artists of the 20th century that no-one’s ever heard of,” he said.

But Pritchard said the efforts made to date should be celebrated, including the support from New Plymouth ratepayers and its council, other sponsors, and the foundation trustees.

The 46-year-old was due to visit New Plymouth with his wife and six-month-old daughter for the launch of the latest Lye installation, Storm, which takes place on Saturday.

Storm is compromised of three of the artist’s kinetic sculptures; Storm King, Thunder Sheet and Lightning Bolts.

For more information, visit www.govettbrewster.com.