Man pleads guilty to smash and grab burglaries of three Taranaki stores

Following the February 14 burglary of the Urenui Four Square, which took place during the period when Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region, store owner Barry Cox was forced to step up security. (File photo)

A Taranaki offender with a modus operandi of smashing down store doors and targetting tobacco products has pleaded guilty to three raids in the region.

On Tuesday, Daryl Ross O’Connell appeared in the Hāwera District Court, and pleaded guilty to seven charges, including three of burglary and one of conspiring to deal cannabis.

The offending was committed by O’Connell, and others, who are currently before the court.

On February 14, the defendant and one of his co-offenders, drove from Eltham to Urenui, arriving outside the town’s Four Square store on Ngakoti St about 4.25am.

The summary of facts said a glass panel of the front door was smashed as a way to gain entry to the shop, before the cigarette cabinet was raided of $9600 of products, including batteries.

The duo then fled the burglary scene in their car.

Four days later on February 18, about 4.30am, O’Connell and another accomplice were filmed getting out of a vehicle outside the Egmont Village service station on Junction Rd.

Stuff Daryl O’Connell will re-appear for sentencing in the Hāwera District Court on October 16.(File photo)

The store has security cameras installed, along with a burglar alarm, the summary of facts said.

The front door was smashed in, giving the pair enough room to crawl through, while one was seen observed carrying a washing basket with them.

Once inside, a grinder and wrench were used to steal the cash register, vaping products and packets of lighters.

The stolen items were loaded into the basket before being carried out of the store.

From there, O’Connell and his co-offender drove to the Stratford Caltex on Broadway, arriving about 5am.

Like the service station in Egmont Village, the Caltex store had similar security measures in place.

A crowbar was used to smash a door panel and after getting inside the premises, again with an empty washing basket, the assailants loaded it up with stolen vapes and packets of tobacco.

It is understood the total value of items stolen during the two February 18 burglaries was about $22,000.

While on remand in prison for these charges, O’Connell conspired to have cannabis smuggled behind bars via one of his regular visitors, which he successfully received on two occasions.

A series of O’Connell’s phone calls were also recorded during the month of March, where he openly talked with another person about the art of cooking cannabis oil, what ingredients were needed to do this, and now to get the final product into the prison without being detected.

The 38-year-old will be sentenced on October 16.