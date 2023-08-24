Community support soars for Taranaki Paralympic hopeful

Milly Marshall-Kirkwood dreams of representing New Zealand at the 2028 Paralympics. (File photo)

Securing support from backers wanting to help a Taranaki teen achieve her Paralympic dream has been an overwhelming experience for her proud father.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” says Rob Kirkwood, father of Milly Marshall-Kirkwood, who dreams of becoming a 2028 Paralympic athlete, at the Los Angeles games.

Last week, the family shared the 15-year-old’s goal to represent New Zealand in athletics at the most elite level, with the hope of inspiring people to get behind the cause financially to help make it possible.

The impressive results the Inglewood High School student has been racking up only after eight months of competition could mean it’s a safe bet too.

The teen already holds national age-group records and top rankings in the under 20 women’s divisions for discus and shot put.

And Kirkwood’s call for financial support to help realise the sporting dream, which would cost a total of about $100,000, has been answered.

Two more silver sponsors and a bronze contributor have been secured, along with a commitment from three official supporters.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rob Kirkwood, with daughter Milly, at their Norfolk home near Inglewood. (File photo)

Others have made one-off donations, and contributions to the Givealittle page have continued, the total of which was nearly at $10,000.

“There has been some significant giving.”

Prior to going public, Kirkwood had secured one gold and one silver sponsor, as well as two bronze.

Along with financial backers, he had also fielded a lot of phone calls and emails sending support.

He said signing on one further bronze sponsor, as well as a handful of official supporters, would complete the funding mission.

Before being introduced to para athletics, Milly never believed she would experience any success on the sporting stage, due to the impacts her diagnosis of Marfan Syndrome had on her life.

The genetic condition, which had seen her undergo several surgeries, affected the connective tissue in her cells, and could cause scoliosis, dissection of major arteries and possible organ failure.

Anyone wanting to contact Kirkwood could call on 027 520 1799 or email robk@energyworks.net.nz.