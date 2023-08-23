Taranaki murder accused denies Crown portrayal of her as angry avenger who instigated violent killing

Jacob Ramsay’s body was found in July 2022, after he endured a brutal beating at the hands of two men, allegedly as a result of the demands of Jodie Hughes, who is currently on trial in the High Court at New Plymouth. (File photo)

The Crown have painted a Taranaki murder-accused as an angry, vengeful figure who was instrumental in the brutal killing of a man who owed her money.

But that portrayal of her was continuously denied by Jodie Shannon Hughes, 31, as she gave evidence in her defence of a murder charge related to the July 2022 death of Jacob Ramsay, whose severely beaten body was found in a rubbish pit at a South Taranaki farm.

She previously pleaded guilty to burglary and kidnapping offences related to the crime, but denied any role in the murder and the gross violence connected to it.

Her partner of four years, William Candy, and teen offender Ethan Webster pleaded guilty to Ramsay’s murder and are currently serving life prison terms for it.

Under a tough cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke, in front of a near-full public gallery on Wednesday, Hughes admitted to lying to police during her formal statement about her whereabouts on the night of the killing, and other elements of what happened, in order to protect her partner.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jodie Shannon Hughes, 31, has repeatedly denied being part of any planned attack on Jacob Ramsay, a man who owed her money for drugs. (File photo)

Clarke then went on to ask Hughes about a note she had written to Candy on March 17 this year, eight months after Ramsay’s killing, which she dubbed a “love letter”.

In the letter, Hughes told Candy she had no regrets about what happened and that her part had been “harmless”.

She went on to write that her one regret had been meeting Ramsay in the first place, as she got involved in drugs again.

Clarke also grilled Hughes about texts she had sent to Ramsay the day before, and of, his death.

While Hughes denied the texts were threatening, the court heard how she referred to Ramsay as a “lying piece of s...” and a “piece of scum”.

She also texted him to tell him she had “done his house over” after stealing two televisions from the farm property where the victim had lived.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff William Candy, who previously pleaded guilty to Ramsay’s murder, had been in a relationship with accused Jodie Hughes for about four years prior to the killing, which she now blames him for completely. (File photo)

Hughes continuously distanced herself from the extent of the violence meted out to Ramsay and repeatedly denied Clarke’s assertion she had played any role in inciting the violence or that she knew Ramsay had died as a result of it.

When re-examined by her lawyer Tiffany Cooper KC, Hughes said she initially lied to police as a means to protect Candy, because she felt she was on the cusp of losing everything.

The accused said she believed Ramsay would only be punched, then transported back to the farm to “sort everything out”, before packing up his house and leaving.

She said she now blamed Candy for everything which subsequently happened to Ramsay.

“He’s the one who caused all this.”

Stuff A jury will consider the evidence in the trial of Jodie Hughes, before it makes its decision. (File photo)

When directly asked by Cooper how she felt about Ramsay’s death, Hughes replied “not good”.

“No one should have to die like that for any reason, especially over that thing,” she said, referring to the drug debt.

She told Cooper she was still upset about it, and was “sorry” it had happened.

The Crown’s case finished on Tuesday, and Hughes was the only defence witness called during the High Court trial, which started on August 14.

Closing submissions would begin on Thursday morning, before Justice Matthew Palmer summed the case up for the jury ahead of deliberations, which were expected to get underway by the afternoon.