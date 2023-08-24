Crown say accused's 'extreme' anger over $250 debt incited brutal murder

Jodie Shannon Hughes is defending charges at her High Court trial related to the violent death of a Taranaki farmworker last year. (File photo)

While the Crown say the brutal killing of a Taranaki farmworker was incited by a mother-of-two due to her fury over a $250 debt, the defence claim she was unwittingly caught up in a violent plot hatched by four men, including her partner.

In the High Court at New Plymouth, Jodie Shannon Hughes is defending charges of murdering Jacob Ramsay in July 2022, and causing him grievous bodily harm.

The 31-year-old was charged in August last year, following the arrest of her partner William Candy and fellow farmworker Ethan Webster, who both subsequently pleaded guilty to the murder and have been jailed.

Ramsay’s dead body was found on a South Taranaki farm on July 31, two days after he suffered more than 30 blunt force trauma injuries to his head and body, multiple fractures, and a bone-exposing wound to his scalp.

The father-of-three was initially attacked by Candy, 39, at Oakura Cemetery, before being taken in a car, driven by Hughes, back to a Kina Rd farm in Oaonui where the assault continued.

Hughes previously pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, as well as taking two televisions during a burglary of Ramsay’s farm house.

The body of Jacob Ramsay, 33, was found at a South Taranaki farm on July 31 last year.

In her closing address on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke said Ramsay’s death was a direct result of Hughes’ “extreme” anger over a debt.

“This was all about the money, a mere $250 he owed.”

Clarke said Hughes’ attempts to get the money didn’t work, and after growing frustrated at Candy’s lack of help, she incited the violent attack on Ramsay, which her partner started, and later continued when Webster joined in.

Hughes was “there from the start” – tracking Ramsay to the cemetery, watching on as Candy seriously assaulted him, and then behind the wheel of the car driving the now unconscious victim back to Kina Rd.

Clarke said the accused was also on the sidelines as Ramsay was chained to the back of a car by Candy and Webster, and driven away to the spot where his body was dumped.

Hughes' lawyer Tiffany Cooper KC says her client was not involved in a plan to attack Jacob Ramsay, which was hatched by four farmworkers.

In her defence, Hughes was the only one to give evidence, and she pointed the finger of blame squarely at Candy for what unfolded, as she had only wanted to confront Ramsay about the debt, rather than see him harmed.

In her closing address on Hughes’ behalf, Tiffany Cooper KC, said her client was “no angel” and had been honest about her anger and troubled background.

She questioned the credibility of two Crown witnesses who were present at the Kina Rd farm and saw what happened to Ramsay.

The men cannot be named due to a suppression order.

A jury will soon be given the responsibility of deciding whether a Taranaki mother is guilty to killing a farmworker who owed her money.

Cooper said the two men had a motivation to lie, and evidence in the case including information garnered through her cross-examination, suggested they had a deeper involvement regarding what happened to Ramsay.

She referred to texts and calls made between the four men – Candy, Webster and the two others – on the day of the assault, which reached “fever pitch” levels by the afternoon of July 29.

Cooper then described it as somewhat of a “mystery” why the duo who gave evidence had not been charged.

Justice Matthew Palmer provided guidance to the jury about the legal elements it needed to consider, and is due to sum up the case on Friday morning.