Police issue 'unequivocal apology' to Taranaki woman over fatal Southland crash

Taranaki woman Kura Wijnschenk and her family were given a formal apology in person by police for the charges she faced in relation to a fatal crash which killed her aunt in 2017. (File photo)

Police have given an “unequivocal apology” to a Taranaki woman for the impact its prosecution had on her, six years after the death of her aunt in a fatal crash.

In May 2017, mother-of-two Cherie Bidois was killed in a car crash near Gore, while she and niece Kura Wijnschenk made their way to the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival.

The Waitara pair had been on holiday at the time of the crash, which also injured two other motorists.

Much to the shock of Wijnschenk, and members of Bidois’ family, she was then charged by police for causing the fatal crash.

She and her family vowed to fight the charges, employing a lawyer and commissioning its own independent crash investigation report as a means to get to the bottom of what happened.

The independent report, which was peer-reviewed, found a person in another car involved in the crash had swerved into the wrong lane before correcting, which caused Wijnschenk to take action to avoid the vehicle.

This finding had also been supported by someone who witnessed the crash.

. Waitara woman Cherie Bidois, a mother-of-two and well known social worker, was killed while on holiday in the South Island in May 2017. (File photo)

Faced with this information, police withdrew charges against Wijnschenk in November 2018.

But by this time, no-one else could be held accountable for causing Bidois’ death, as legislation dictated careless driving causing death charges had to be laid within six months of the incident.

In a statement, Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said he offered an “unequivocal apology” to Wijnschenk and her family for the impact the police prosecution had on them.

He said police representatives had travelled to Waitara in June to front up to Wijnschenk and her whānau and say sorry to them, and that he was also willing to meet with them too.

“I also wish to reassure them and the wider community that police are taking steps to avoid any recurrence of issues like this.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southern police district commander superintendent Paul Basham said he was willing to meet with Kura Wijnschenk and her family himself to back up an apology already issued to them for the way it handled her case. (File photo)

He said police had commissioned an external review of both its serious crash report, and the one competed by the independent investigator hired by Wijnschenk’s whānau.

“However, although Ms Wijnschenk had her charges withdrawn, unfortunately the other driver could not be prosecuted, because by law, charges of careless driving causing death must be filed within six months of a crash.”

Basham said police had since invested more resources into crash investigations in the Southern district in order to “spread the workload and put in greater checks and balances to prevent this kind of error from happening again”.

Wijnschenk was approached for comment but has yet to respond.