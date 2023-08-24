Waitara man charged with arson after fire destroyed state house

A Waitara man has been charged with arson after an August 17 fire gutted a Kainga Ora property on Pleaides St.

The August 17 blaze at the Pleaides St property, reported about 6.30pm, was attended by three fire crews.

At the time of their arrival, the fire was described as being well-involved, and once out, was initially deemed not to be suspicious.

However, an investigation did take place, and police have now confirmed a 46-year-old man had been arrested and charged with arson.

Court documents show the Waitara man faces two additional charges, allegedly committed on the same day, of unlawfully being in a building and breaching a protection order.

A police spokesperson said the accused was in custody and is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on September 14.

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise money for the woman and young child who had been living at the address at the time of the fire, who subsequently lost all their possessions.

The family had no insurance.