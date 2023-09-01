Tiny Taranaki martial arts team's big medal haul at first ever competition

A small Taranaki martial arts club has come away from their first ever major competition with 23 medals.

The Taranaki Kempo Chi-Gung community club in Waitara had to fundraise hard for a year to get its team of five to the Oceania Cup Friendship Tournament in Upper Hutt, but all their hard work and dedicated training paid off.

The event was the first major competition the club had ever been too, at which they were exposed to a range of other martial arts, along with a chance to meet practitioners from around the world, including Korea and the United States.

Kempo is a form of karate from Japan, and means the way of the fist.

A 40-year practitioner of the discipline, Ritchie Agnew, who is referred to as Master at the club, said learning the defensive art began with finding a firm foundational stance first, before skills like punching and kicking were taught.

“It comes from a warrior background,” he said.

The physical skill-set was accompanied by virtues like respect, honour and courage.

And the students of the 19-strong Waitara club appear to have both in spades.

Te Aho Potaka, who had been with the club since it formed three years ago, was chuffed about the six medals he was able to take home, three of which were gold.

The 12-year-old is a dedicated Kempo student, practising his techniques and routines at home, when not at twice-weekly club training nights.

Getting the chance to wear a medal around his neck made the Manukorihi Intermediate student very happy.

“I felt proud of myself because I never thought I would get this far when I first started.”

While many would think the gold medal was the height of achievement, Stratford teen Angel Pitcher said it was the silver she won for sparring which meant the most to her.

The 16-year-old is a member of the Stratford Kyokushin Karate club, but regularly trained in Waitara.

“I thought I had no chance,” the teen said, as the tournament was the first time she’d ever pitted her defensive skills against someone else.

Along with his five medals, Kairo Hemara-Fenton had another special piece of silverware given to him after the tournament.

The 13-year-old was awarded a cup for best sportsmanship for his efforts.

While he enjoyed watching other types of martial arts during his time away, Kairo was clear where his loyalty lied.

“I’m sticking with kempo.”

Sensei Sam Maxwell said one of the main objectives of the competition was to give the team a chance to socialise with others involved in the martial arts scene.

“That was of huge importance to us. Winning medals was just a bonus.”

Club committee president Blair Moeller credited the Waitara community for all the support it had given towards helping them travel to the competition, as it would not have been possible otherwise.

While the team had been invited to attend the 2024 tournament in Korea, its financial position meant that would not be possible.

However, the club was already looking ahead to the 2025 competition when it returned to New Zealand.