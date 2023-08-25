Taranaki mother-of-two found guilty of farmworker's manslaughter, not murder

Jodie Shannon Hughes has been on trial in the High Court since August 14, defending charges related to the violent death of a man in July last year. (File photo)

A Taranaki mother-of-two was visibly relieved when she was found guilty of the manslaughter of a man who owed her $250, rather than the charge of murder she originally faced.

It took a High Court jury in New Plymouth five hours to reach its decision regarding the case of Jodie Shannon Hughes, who defended charges of being a party to the 2022 murder of Jacob Ramsay, and also being part of serious violence meted out to him during an initial assault.

She was found guilty of being party to causing Ramsay grievous bodily harm, but not guilty of his murder, substituting it with the lesser charge of manslaughter instead.

As the verdict on the murder charge was read out, Hughes closed her eyes briefly and let out a sigh.

The jury’s verdicts were unanimous.

Ramsay, 33, was the victim of a prolonged attack at the hands of Hughes’ alleged accomplices, William Candy and Ethan Webster on July 29, before his badly beaten body was dumped near a rubbish pit on a Kina Rd farm in South Taranaki, and only discovered by chance two days later.

Candy, 39, and Webster, 19, previously pleaded guilty to the murder and are currently serving life sentences in jail.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke alleged Hughes played an active role in the killing, inciting it to happen, and then stopping attempts by others to interrupt the violence.

She said it was a crime motivated by the 31-year-old’s outrage over the unpaid debt, and the failure of Candy, her partner of four years, to do anything about it.

Jacob Ramsay suffered a savage beating before his death in July 2022.

In contrast, defence lawyer Tiffany Cooper KC said Hughes had nothing to do with the level of violence meted out to Ramsay, which she submitted had been planned on the afternoon of the murder by Candy, Webster and two other farmworkers.

Cooper said the evidence showed Hughes’ goal was only to confront Ramsay about the debt, and other issues on the farm linked to him, including missing property, and give him a chance to sort it out, rather than seeing him seriously harmed.

On Friday morning, Justice Matthew Palmer summed the case up for the jury, before it began its deliberations just before 10am.

The jury considered the evidence given by 29 Crown witnesses, as well as what Hughes said from the witness box, as the only person called as part of the defence case.

Members of Ramsay’s family have attended each day of the trial, as had a trio of supporters for Hughes.

The tanker track on a Kina Rd farm in South Taranaki was part of the homicide scene connected to the July 2022 murder of Jacob Ramsay.

Ramsay, who is survived by his wife and three children, suffered more than 30 blunt force trauma injuries to his head and body, multiple fractures, and a bone-exposing wound to his scalp.

The fatal injuries were sustained during two separate assaults involving Candy and Webster.

The first took place at Oakura Cemetery by Candy, after he found out Ramsay was in the coastal village awaiting a ride home.

While Hughes previously denied having anything to do with the violence there, she admitted to a charge of kidnapping, as she drove the car taking Ramsay back to Kina Rd.

After arriving there, the attack against Ramsay continued by Candy and Webster, before the victim was chained to the back of a car by his ankle and dragged about 900 metres down a gravel tanker track to where his body was later found.

Along with the kidnapping, Hughes also previously pleaded guilty to the burglary of Ramsay’s house, when she stole two televisions as means to recoup her debt.

Hughes was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on October 20.