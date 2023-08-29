Biz Bites: A weekly take on the Taranaki business world

A weekly selection of business snippets from around Taranaki Maunga.

Leaving behind a lasting legacy

September marks the beginning of Wills Month, as a way to encourage people to think more about ensuring their wishes are followed after death.

Less than half of New Zealanders currently have a will in place.

For the Taranaki Foundation, one of 17 similar set-ups around the country, it had seen an increase in people looking to donate an amount from their estate to it, for the benefit of the wider community.

Josh Hickford, Taranaki Foundation chief executive, said the ability to leave behind a charitable gift was available to anyone interested in helping those living in the region.

For more information, visit taranakifoundation.org.nz.

Taking online connections into the real world

A social gathering designed to take online business networking into a real world setting is coming up in September.

The Linkedin Local New Plymouth event, to be held on September 14, aims to bring professionals from a variety of fields together, who may have connected online, to meet in person.

It is the fourth time the networking event had been held, and will take place from 5.30pm-7.30pm at the Bryan Robb Lounge at the TSB Showplace.

General admission to the event costs $15, with more information available at www.eventbrite.co.nz.

Nominations open for youth awards

Recognising the efforts of young people who are standing out in work or training settings is available in South Taranaki.

The district’s Youth to Work Awards, which is a project of the South Taranaki Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs provides a way to highlight the achievements of young people aged between 14-24 in their workplace or in education.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said the awards also provided a chance to celebrate businesses and training providers who gave youth opportunities to succeed.

There are five award categories, with a celebration to announce the winners to be held on November 1 at TSB Hub in Hāwera.

Nominations close on September 18, with online forms available on the South Taranaki District Council website.

Hard copy forms can be picked up from the council office or at libraries around the district.

Free business consultations on offer

Local businesses and entrepreneurs looking for advice and support to get their ideas off the ground can access it through the region’s economic development agency.

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki offers a free, confidential, one-on-one support service with its enterprise advisor for people looking for guidance, either in person, online or over the phone.

Support includes capability funding, advice for new businesses, mentoring and information about raising capital.

An appointment can be accessed via the Venture Taranaki website, by filling out the Support Enquiry Form.

