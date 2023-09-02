New book shines light on largely forgotten legacy of Taranaki prophet

Writer and anthropologist Jeffrey Sissons has released a new book on a little known Taranaki prophet named Tāmati Te Ito Ngāmoke, who led the Kaingārara movement in the 1850s.

Chronicling the life of a largely forgotten Taranaki tohunga is what gets writer Jeffrey Sissons fired up about delving into the past.

“To me, that’s what’s exciting about history, it’s the things we don’t know.”

Sissons’ fifth book, The Forgotten Prophet – Tāmati Te Ito and his Kaingārara Movement, tells the story of the Māori religious leader that deeply influenced political thought in Taranaki during the late 1850s, developing a foundation from which the Parihaka passive resistance movement grew.

The movement also set up a court and school system, and was on the cusp of establishing its own community before the land wars began in the region in 1860.

The newly-published book focused on Te Ito’s life and bold vision to create pan-tribal unity across Taranaki.

But one of the challenges Sissons faced during his years of research, which first started in 2018, was finding information about the religious prophet in the first place.

The Wellington-based anthropologist said the man was a complete mystery to him, until he started digging.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Te Ito joined the Parihaka community in 1872, but his beliefs helped to shape the vision of the promotion of peace and unity which the place is synonymous with. (File photo)

“I didn’t know about him, it was just by accident I stumbled on him.”

After studying iconoclasm in Polynesian culture, Sissons wondered if there were any examples of it in Aotearoa.

Iconoclasm involved the social belief of using fire to destroy images of God for religious or political reasons.

Sissons read how Te Ito was linked to this practice in Taranaki, which piqued his interest immediately.

Te Ito’s drive was to clear the region of “dangerous tapu” following epidemics which led to a swathe of deaths amongst Māori, he said.

Once this was achieved, Te Ito wanted to build a movement based on unity, where all iwi in the region could live together in peace and safety.

“He established what indigenous possibilities were for a new way of living, and I think that was quite revolutionary in a way,” Sissons said.

DEENA COSTER/Stuff The book will be officially launched in Wellington on September 12.

It was this vision, and the following he garnered, which made Te Ito a “major leader” in Taranaki for 20 years, Sissons said.

The prophet was considered by others in contrasting ways – as a revered tohunga, or an outright fanatic.

Sissons said this dichotomy married up with the differing views of society at the time between those who supported tangata whenua joining forces with Pākehā, and others who promoted an independent Māori community.

Sissons said Te Ito championed the latter, and copped criticism for his stance, including from the media, who often referred to him in derogatory terms.

Being able to write the book was helped immensely by Sissons’ discovery of a 2001 thesis by Penelope Good, which analysed letters sent to Te Ito by his followers in the late 1850s.

He also credited the support of Taranaki academic Dennis Ngāwhare-Pounamu, who encouraged him to tell Te Ito’s story, as a way to help “reinstate” his mana, along with help from a descendent of the prophet, who provided details about his background.

The book’s official launch will take place at the City Gallery Wellington on September 12.