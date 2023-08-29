Massive turnout to New Plymouth Malayalee community's festival party

Music, food and colour were the orders of the day at the New Plymouth Malayalee community festival, which marked Onam.

Nearly 500 people from around Taranaki Maunga came together to mark a traditional harvest festival on Saturday.

Ponnonapulari 2023 was held at the St Joseph’s Hall in New Plymouth, an event hosted by the region’s growing Malayalee community.

The occasion also celebrated Onam, a harvest festival in Hindu culture.

The Malayalee people are from the Indian state of Kerala and the New Plymouth association has about 350 members.

Supplied Suby Joseph, Ashwani Kumar and New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett, at the Saturday August 26 festival to celebrate the Onam harvest festival.

The function was formally opened by New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett and Ashwani Kumar, who is president of the New Plymouth Indian Association.

The day-long affair included music and dance performances, along with food prepared by staff from the Arranged Marriage eatery.