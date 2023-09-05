Taranaki man given home detention over trailer load of dishonesty

A South Taranaki man will serve a 12-month sentence of home detention for a string of dishonesty offences. (File photo)

A Taranaki man who took money to build new trailers but rarely delivered, also made false theft reports in a bid to cover his tracks.

Ethan Harley Judd’s trail of dishonesty started in late 2021, not long after he set up a trailer building business, using Facebook as a form of advertising.

The police summary of facts outlined how between December 2021 and February the following year, the 30-year-old ordered about $27,000 in products and services from a supplier to build the trailers, including two trailer build kits, but failed to pay the bill, bar a $100 contribution.

This was despite the fact he had sold two trailers.

Between February and March 2022, another of the 30-year-old’s victims paid $5200 in instalments for a trailer, which was never built.

The summary of facts said Judd used the cash instead for personal purchases and later told the victim the trailer had been stolen.

This was never reported to police, and Judd had since admitted “it was a lie to keep the victim off his back”.

In April 2022, Judd failed to pay another victim for mechanical gear he used to build a go-kart which he later sold.

During this month, the defendant also received $3800 from another victim to build a trailer, which he never made, using the money for himself instead.

Judd also failed to pay for an invoice for engineering equipment like welders, which totalled $5562.

The victim managed to get some of the gear back, but remained out of pocket, the summary of facts said.

In June, the defendant reported a trailer had been stolen from his property, which he had been previously paid $4000 to make.

However, Judd had never built it, despite pocketing the money, and made a false report to police about the theft.

After repeating the lie to his insurance company, he received a $9000 payout, which he used to repay the person who initially ordered the trailer.

In November last year, Judd was also caught shoplifting three times in Hāwera, including taking off with a tool set, air compressor and sandpaper discs.

Judd previously pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including obtains by deception and making a false statement.

At his sentencing in the Hāwera District Court on Friday, he was given 12 months’ home detention and ordered to pay $8130 in reparation.