Strong values drive success of award-winning Māori-owned business

David Hare and daughter Astyn Hare are proud of the success of their business, Tree Machine Services, but are quick to credit their staff for it.

A values-driven Taranaki business which has won national acclaim for its work, is part of a growing Māori business network in the region.

However, the ever-humble Tree Machine Services managing director David Hare said the successful venture came down to the hard work of his 13-strong crew.

“For us, they’re the key,” he said.

Last month, the New Plymouth-based business, which has operated since 2013, won big at the Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

Along with the Supreme Award, it took out the Māori Agribusiness gong, and was joint winner in the Small Business Recognition division.

Along with its arborist work, the 100% Māori-owned business was heavily involved in environmental mahi, including riparian planting, pest management and track maintenance work, as an approved contractor for Taranaki Regional Council, South Taranaki District Council and the Department of Conservation.

It was also the approved training provider for the NorthTec Te Pūkenga forestry and conversation course.

Supplied David and Cathy Hare, of New Plymouth-based Tree Machine Services, an award-winning 100% MÄori-owned business that is going places.

While making money was the aim of doing business, Hare said he was just as concerned with adding value to the lives of his staff.

Hare said investing in their young workforce, mostly aged between 17 and 30, was a big focus of the business, giving them a chance to get qualifications under their belt and carve out a career.

Talking about the importance of providing pathways to success for their staff, which had ripple effects within their whānau, was something which reduced Hare to tears.

But it also reflected how central the company’s values of mana motuhake (independence), manaakitanga (care), kotahitanga (unity) and tautoko (support) were to the way it operated, an ethos that didn’t stop at the close of shop either.

Pastoral care for workers struggling in their personal lives, including with transport or managing debt, was also something Hare and his wife Cathy never shied away from providing when needed.

This sense of whānauangatanga, or family connection, was also reflected in their regular team bonding events, the morning karakia sessions, and the divvying up of chores between staff at its Saltash St base.

Relationships and building collaborations with others was also important to Hare, who was part of He Toronga Pakihi ki Taranaki, the region’s growing Māori business network.

Supplied Students on the Tree Machine Services provided course share a waiata and haka during a tree planting ceremony in Stratford in April this year. (File photo)

The success and growth of Tree Machine Services comes at a time when the Māori economy was surging in Taranaki.

All eight of its iwi having settled their Treaty of Waitangi claims were steaming ahead with strategies to grow their economic and social footprints in the region, including in terms of commercial and new housing developments.

Like Hare, iwi values and the importance of its people were at the heart of their decision-making too, a trend also reflected in the 2023 BDO Māori Business Sector report.

More than half of the 160 business leaders polled, 53%, said Māoritanga and its values were intrinsic to their business practices.

While the key measure of success remained financial performance, indicators of the health of a business also included happy and healthy families, and an engagement with the community.

Supplied/Supplied New Plymouth business Tree Machine Services Ltd won multiple awards at the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

Of those surveyed, building knowledge and skills, boosting cultural identity, along with providing good pay and job conditions were all part of creating wellbeing at work.

Meanwhile, Astyn Hare will soon take over the management reins at Tree Machine Services as her father nears retirement.

She gave credit to her parents for its recent awards’ success.

“My parents have put their hearts and souls into the business.”

And while being swamped with work meant growth was likely on the cards for the venture, she had no intention of changing anything about what the family considered the business’ superpower – its staff and their potential.

“When you look after the workers, they will help look after the business.”