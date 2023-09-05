South Taranaki drug offender jailed after police visit turns up illicit stash

A man caught dealing methamphetamine in his home has been jailed. (File photo)

A chance sighting of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine proved to be the undoing of a Taranaki man, who has since been jailed for drug dealing.

Last Friday, in the Hāwera District Court, Leonard James Lister was sentenced to 45 months in jail after pleading guilty to possessing cannabis and methamphetamine, as well as supplying the latter to a friend, a crime which carries a life imprisonment term.

The summary of facts said about 7pm on June 19 this year, the 62-year-old was at his Opunake home when police came knocking to make an enquiry.

Officers noticed a glass pipe in the house, which Lister’s associate attempted to hide.

Stuff Leonard Lister appeared in the Hāwera District Court on Friday for sentencing. (File photo)

The duo were then detained by police, and a search of the property found nine zip lock plastic bags containing 2.3 grams of methamphetamine, which had an estimated street value of about $1200.

Lister was also found in possession of $100, which his associate had paid him for the drug during the visit.

The small bag of P was found when the friend was searched by police, the summary of facts said.

The impromptu search also turned up 32g of cannabis head, described as “good quality” and another 25g of “poor quality cannabis leaf material”.