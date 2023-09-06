Acclaimed Taranaki photographer joins elite list of Kiwi artists

One of New Zealand's latest Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureates is Tikorangi-based photographer Fiona Clark.

A Taranaki photographer once blacklisted by some in the art world for what is now considered ground-breaking work has joined an illustrious club of New Zealand’s best artists.

Fiona Clark is one of nine announced as 2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureates.

The accolade is awarded to artists considered to be outstanding in their chosen discipline, and sees Clark join an elite group of other creatives, including writer Eleanor Catton and filmmaker Taika Waititi.

For Clark’s efforts, she was formally recognised for her visual activism and photography, receiving the My ART Visual Arts Award.

“It felt like a hoax call, so I asked them for the details,” Clark recalled about the moment she was told over the phone about her win.

LISA BURD/Stuff Clark’s award, along with the eight others dished out, was specially made by well-known sculptor Terry Stringer.

Her specially crafted trophy, made by sculptor Terry Stringer, has not only a literal heft to it, but it also represents a form of validation for the photographer, whose work once was the victim of censorship and criticism from within artistic circles.

Unlike 50 years ago, Clark is now seen as a pioneer of a social documentary style of photography, using her lens to capture the early queer scene of 1970s Auckland.

She went on to produce several photo series, including following the lives of four people diagnosed with Aids during the 1980s.

Clark’s focus on the environment has been another theme of her work, including the impact of the oil and gas industry in Taranaki, which she has experienced first-hand living in Tikorangi.

SUPPLIED/The Post The nine 2023 Arts Foundation Laureate Award winners. (File photo)

Her career to date was also the subject of a 2021 film titled Fiona Clark: Unafraid.

Clark said she fully embraced the title of visual activist.

“That’s what I say I am because it’s actually true. That’s how I see myself.”

It also involved a dedicated commitment to her craft beyond the day-to-day comment or critique people might have of it.

“You hold that ground and people’s attitudes do change, and that’s a positive thing.”

One of the memorable aspects of the September 1 function was being presented with her gong by cinematographer Leon Narbey, who she had asked to do the honour.

David White/Stuff Fiona Clark at the September 1 awards night, which was held in Auckland. (File photo)

Narbey’s work was the first exhibited when the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery in New Plymouth officially opened in 1970, which was where Clark first met him.

The words he shared about Clark before awarding her the prize were particularly significant, she said.

“That’s pretty affirming.”

Clark, who is nearly 70, said she didn’t think you could “retire” from being an artist, but sorting her extensive archive and working on a current project idea kept her busy most days, as did preparations for exhibitions of her work when opportunities arose.

“There’s always something that turns up.”

The prestigious award included a $35,000 cash prize, which Clark intended to spend on getting a new roof on the former dairy factory she called home.