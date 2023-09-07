Scout's honour: Waitara club's promise to community ahead of gang gathering

The Waitara Scout & Guide Hall will be the venue for a large gathering of Nomads gang members on September 15.

A mass get-together of patched Nomads gang members will be held in Waitara this month, and the local Scout club hosting the event has assured the town’s leaders there won’t be any trouble.

The Nomads gang has chapters around the country and it has had many members charged with involvement in criminal activity including drug dealing and violence.

Their meeting is due to start on September 15 at the Waitara Scout & Guide Hall on Leslie St, which is right by a public basketball court and the Pennington Park playground and just a few minutes walk from the town’s CBD.

It was unknown how many gang members and associates will turn up for the event, but it was understood the tiny Scout and Guide Hall would play host to the gang’s national convention.

Waitara community board chairperson Jonathan Marshall said he and other elected officials were aware the gathering was going ahead.

“Whilst there may be some concerns regarding this, we have been assured by the local Scouts hall that there is to be no concern for the people of Waitara and that they (the Nomads) have used the hall in the past with no issues.”

A request for comment was made to the Waitara Scouts group via email, which had yet to receive a reply.

Taranaki area commander Inspector Belinda Dewar said, in a statement, that police also knew about the upcoming gathering.

“We are unable to speculate on the purpose of the hui, but we note that events like this are not uncommon and are routinely held in various locations across New Zealand.”

She said as part of planning for the event, police had engaged with community members, including those organising the meeting, “with the aim of safety through prevention”.

No direct concerns had been raised about the hui with police, but Dewar encouraged anyone who had issues about it to get in touch.

Dewar declined to comment specifically on deployment matters, including about whether officers from outside the region were being called on to assist.

Instead, she moved to assure the public police had the resources to respond to any reports of illegal activity related to those attending the meeting.

Chris Wilson, Scouts Aotearoa chief executive, said the national office was made aware of the booking last week by a concerned Waitara citizen.

In a statement, he said the organisation had worked with police to understand its options and recognised “significant steps” had been taken by authorities to plan for the event.

He was unable to comment about how much money was paid to the Waitara club for the booking, as that was managed locally.

Wilson said Scouts Aotearoa did not have a general policy regarding vetting groups who sought to book one of its many rooms across the country, adding that “volunteers are best positioned and empowered to make decisions around their local facilities”.

Meanwhile, Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said there had been talk of the Killer Beez gang scouting a location in Taranaki for a similar gathering, but police were still trying to establish the details.