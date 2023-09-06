Taranaki woman who killed mum found not guilty due to insanity

The case of Karen Anne Tui is nearing an end in New Plymouth, four years after she killed her mother during a period of insanity. (File photo)

A Taranaki woman who killed her mother at their New Plymouth home in 2019 has been found not guilty of the crime due to her insanity at the time.

Karen Anne Tui appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth on Wednesday via a video link from the Henry Bennett Rongomau Centre in Hamilton, where she had been detained since the August 13, 2019 death of her mother Suzanne Mary Tui.

Suzanne, 72, was found dead at her Whaler’s Gate home by police, and Tui was arrested shortly afterwards.

In 2020, Tui was previously found unfit to stand trial and detained as a special patient under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act.

At the time, the court heard her mother described as “the most selfless, gentlest, caring and compassionate person” who only wanted her daughter to get the treatment she needed.

By March this year, there had been a marked improvement in Tui’s mental health, to the point where she was found able to enter a plea and take part in the trial process.

She subsequently pleaded not guilty to the murder, with insanity her defence, and a trial date was set for February next year.

Suzanne Tui was found dead at her Whaler's Gate home in New Plymouth in August 2019.

However, at Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutor Cherie Clarke said while the evidence showed the murder was committed by Tui, the Crown accepted she wasn’t criminally responsible for it on the grounds of insanity.

Justice Francis Cooke then formally entered the finding of not guilty by reason of insanity, before moving to consider final disposition of the matter.

The Crown sought Tui’s detention as a special patient, and called forensic psychiatrist Dr Justin Barry-Walsh to give evidence regarding his views.

Barry-Walsh was one of the psychiatrists who previously assessed Tui.

He said she had a long-standing psychosis, including periods when she was “seriously unwell”, experiencing delusional beliefs and hallucinations which focussed on family members “and tragically, her mother”.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Justin Barry-Walsh believed it was best to detain Karen Tui as a special patient, after she was found not guilty of killing her mother by reason of insanity.

He said the defendant’s first symptoms were noted in 1998 and although her mental health was now improved, because of medication and ongoing treatment, Tui still held some of those delusions about her family.

Barry-Walsh said it was important to consider this aspect when looking at future treatment options and risk management planning for Tui.

He said the special patient status would allow for a longer stay in hospital, as well as oversight of Tui’s care by the Ministry of Health, along with any future leave she was granted.

Any possible release of Tui would also need to be signed off by the Minister of Health.

Barry-Walsh said a recent law change meant registered victims were notified should a special patient’s leave change for any reason.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan also supported the special patient order being made against his client.

Clarke told Justice Cooke this was something the deceased’s family wanted to see in place.

Defence counsel Paul Keegan said he had no objection to a special patient order being granted, and was confident Tui understood what it meant.

Justice Cooke advised he would need a short time to consider the matter, before issuing a written ruling at the end of the week.

He then expressed his sympathy to the family for what had happened, before leaving the court.

One of Suzanne’s sisters attended Wednesday’s hearing, while two others watched proceedings over a video link from Australia.