Taranaki bitumen business fined $28k over unauthorised fires

Smoke from the July 1, 2022, fires, later found to have breached the law, affected the nearby Omata School and other residents.

Two smoky, unauthorised fires, later found to have contained discarded tyres, bitumen and asbestos-contaminated linoleum, have seen one of New Plymouth’s top businesses fined $28,000.

On Wednesday, Technix Industries Ltd and Waireka Properties Ltd pleaded guilty to four charges in the Environment Court, related to the discharge of contaminants into the air from the fires, which were found to have breached the Resource Management Act.

Both companies are under the sole directorship of John Matthews, who runs the bitumen company Technix Group, which is based on Devon Rd in New Plymouth.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Businessman and engineer John Matthews founded the Len Lye Foundation and was instrumental in the development of the Len Lye Centre in New Plymouth. (File photo)

The agreed summary of facts, prepared as part of the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) prosecution, outlined how the offending related to two fires on July 1, 2022 at a South Rd property owned by Matthews.

The waste material being burned off had been trucked from Devon Rd to the South Rd lifestyle block in Omata during the weeks prior to the fires.

The waste was from demolition work carried out at Devon Rd, after Technix sold a part of the premises as a bare site, which therefore required it to be cleared of buildings and concrete.

TARANAKI REGIONAL COUNCIL The fires were used to burn off demolition waste from the Technix site on Devon Rd in New Plymouth.

Technix employees were tasked with sorting the material into piles, in order for the right waste to be taken to an approved landfill, with the rest destined for the fire pile.

On July 1 last year, about 9am, TRC officers arrived at the South Rd site to investigate a smoke complaint.

The two fires, which were about 1.2-1.8 metres high, with the biggest about 36m long and 10m wide, had resulted in smoke drifting directly over Omata School and the township.

Two Technix employees were on site tending the fires. Matthews was contacted by a TRC officer and arrangements were made to put the fires out.

Items collected from the fire scene included tyres, bitumen, building waste and linoleum, the latter of which was found to contain a form of asbestos.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Environment Court Judge Brian Dwyer presided over Wednesday’s case. (File photo)

TRC lawyer Karenza de Silva sought a $60,000 starting point for the fine citing the impact on the school and nearby area, as well as the size of the fires, which she described as “not inconsequential”.

Defence lawyer Michael Parker said while the offending could be considered careless, it was not reckless.

He categorically rejected a submission made by TRC about the fires being a cost-saving move to avoid landfill fees, which Judge Brian Dwyer also endorsed, saying there was no evidence to support this claim.

Parker said the companies had a spotless environmental record, presented no risk of reoffending, and also pointed out Matthews and his wife Lynda’s longstanding contribution to the community.

Matthews founded the Len Lye Foundation and together with Lynda they have supported the foundation financially.

The couple are also developing a 35 hectare site near around their Omata home into a New Zealand trees park.

Stuff John and Lynda Matthews were presented for the hearing in the New Plymouth District Court, appearing via a video link. (File photo)

The couple were present for the hearing via a video link.

In his ruling, Judge Dwyer imposed a fine of $28,000, and ordered the payment of $520 in court costs.

After the sentencing, TRC compliance manager Jared Glasgow said while it was disappointed it had to prosecute, such activity would not be tolerated by the council.

“The burning of unauthorised material at the property resulted in adverse effects on the air quality in the area and negatively affected the neighbouring community of Omata.”

He hoped the fine acted as a deterrent to others.