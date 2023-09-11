Small Taranaki scout club cans booking for planned Nomad gang gathering

The Waitara scout hall where a Nomads gang national convention was originally scheduled to take place.

A Taranaki scout group has cancelled a booking for its community hall to host a national convention of the Nomads gang.

Last Thursday, it was revealed the Waitara Scout & Guide Hall on Leslie St would play host to a large gathering of Nomad gang members and associates from September 15.

News of the impending meeting had worried some nearby residents, along with others living in the town.

However, by Thursday night, there had been a back-track on the booking, a development confirmed via an email from Scouts Aotearoa chief executive Chris Wilson on Monday.

Wilson said he was notified on Thursday night by a Waitara club volunteer that the booking had been cancelled.

The organisation’s national office had been previously alerted to the issue by a concerned Waitara citizen.

Stuff The Nomads had planned to host a big national gathering at the small Waitara community hall but its unclear where they will go now after the booking was canned. (File photo)

The Waitara scout hall is right next to a basketball court and public playground, and across the road from housing units for kaumātua.

It is understood the gang had used the hall in the past for meetings, and the organisers of Scouts Waitara had previously assured the town’s community board it did not expect there to be any trouble.

It remains unclear whether the meeting will still take place in Waitara, and if so, where it would be held.

However, the region’s top cop, Inspector Belinda Dewar previously said police had a plan in place around the event, and had the appropriate resources to respond if needed.

She said while police were unaware of the exact purpose of the meeting, events like this were not uncommon around the country.