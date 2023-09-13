Attempt to stake claim on dead man's estate with fake will ends up in court

A woman who tried to present a fake will to a Taranaki lawyer, in a bid to make a claim on a dead man’s estate, was sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A Taranaki woman who attempted to stake a claim against a dead man’s estate using a fake will has been given a community-based sentence.

Sarah Daphne Leigh Blattler’s trip to the courtroom on Tuesday began in September 2019, after she took a will in the name of her dead victim to his Stratford-based lawyer, trying to establish a claim on his estate.

The 33-year-old had listed her name, and that of her partner, as the main beneficiaries.

Blattler knew the victim well having lived with him for several years prior to his death.

But alarm bells rung early on for the lawyer, as he noticed Blattler’s will was poorly written, and did not follow the usual format of such a document.

Scott Graham/Unsplash A badly faked will was soon rumbled after a Taranaki lawyer called in a handwriting expert to help. (File photo)

A week after Blattler handed over her will, her mother visited the lawyer, giving him a copy of a letter which backed her daughter’s claim to the estate.

This further raised the legal representative’s suspicions, so he decided to send the will Blattler had given him, along with several examples of the victim’s signature he had on file, to a handwriting expert for analysis.

A December 2019 report from the expert found there was “no doubt” the signature on the will Blattler had handed over was forged.

Blattler, who previously pleaded guilty to a charge of using a document, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court where Judge Gregory Hikaka imposed a four-month term of community detention, accompanied by a year-long period of intensive supervision.