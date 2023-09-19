Foodbank's cooking classes hitting the spot to help fight kai security

The cooking classes put on by the Waitara foodbank are proving popular and producing some yummy results.

A popular cooking class run by a Taranaki foodbank is whipping up more than just meals, but creating friendships too.

Last month, the Waitara Pataka Kai kicked off a nine-week pilot programme, offering weekly cooking classes to 16 people.

The idea for the classes came from a recent report on kai security issues in the region, which highlighted that while more people would like to cook, they often lacked the confidence and know-how to do it.

Following an injection of $4500 from New Plymouth District Council, money which came from a $150,000 pool pledged by its community development committee to help tackle food insecurity, the classes were able to start, based at the Waitara High School cooking room.

Waitara Pataka Kai manager Amy Olsen said the classes were about teaching people to cook “seasonably and smartly” and most importantly, on a budget.

Olsen, who is a trained chef, said the initiative had so far gone beyond what she had hoped it would achieve.

Waitara foodbank Students of a Waitara cooking classes are learning methods of cooking, which can be applied to a range of dishes.

“The cool think about it that I didn’t expect was the making of friendships.”

Four weeks into the programme, the budding cooks have whipped up a variety of meals including risotto, homemade salads and dressings and apple crumble, using tried and true cooking methods Olsen used as a chef.

She said another focus was doing as much as possible to minimise waste and not getting too hung up on having all the ingredients at hand to make a recipe you wanted to try.

“It’s a lot of skills other than just cooking,” Olsen said.

Most of the people taking part had used the foodbank in the past, but the initial invite was not restricted to clients of the charity.

Olsen said in order for another class to be held, more funding was required, but the demand from people interesting in attending was there.